South Greensburg man charged with assaulting pregnant woman

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A South Greensburg man remained in jail Friday after being charged with assaulting a pregnant woman at his residence.

Borough police charged Akeile J. Goater, 38, with reckless endangerment, simple assault, strangulation, harassment and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Borough police Officer Steven Zemba responded to a residence on the 1400 block of Poplar Street after an alleged assault about 3:35 p.m. Thursday.

A woman told Zemba that Goater and she began arguing when she was removing her items from the home, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge James Albert. She told Zemba that Goater struck her in the face “multiple times” and applied pressure with his forearm to her neck during the assault.

Zemba reported that he noticed multiple bruises on her face and a bruise under her right eye.

Police confiscated a suspected marijuana grinder and digital scale found at the scene during the investigation.

Zemba said Goater fled the residence before police arrived, though he was apprehended later.

Albert ordered Goater be held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $15,000 bail, according to online court documents.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.