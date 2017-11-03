Monessen mayor claims his write-in campaign responsible for flood of absentee votes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

More absentee ballots — by far — were submitted for Monessen races than for any other Westmoreland County municipality, according to the final tally of ballots Friday by the county Election Bureau.

Of the 1,690 absentee ballots returned to the county by the 5 p.m. deadline, voters from Monessen submitted 413 absentee ballots, an election bureau spokeswoman said.

A Mon Valley city long known as a Democratic stronghold, voters from Monessen submitted nearly 25 percent of all of the county's absentee ballots, the spokeswoman said.

To put it another way, almost 10 percent of Monessen's 4,291 registered voters said they needed an absentee ballot because they are not able to go to the polls Tuesday.

Election bureau workers were busy Friday putting the ballots in sealed envelopes, based on the precinct in which the ballots will be counted.

They will remain in a safe until Tuesday, when they will be delivered to the appropriate polling places, the spokeswoman said.

The majority of Monessen voters who returned the absentee ballots, 324, gave the reason they were unable to vote Tuesday because they are 65 and older.

While state law does not permit people to get absentee ballots because of their age, the county has accepted that reason for years, Beth Lechman, election bureau director said this week.

Lechman said the practice would be prohibited in the future.

Voters in the rest of the county requested 43 absentee ballots because they were 65 or older, but only 24 returned them, elections officials said.

Monessen Mayor Lou Mavrakis, who lost his bid for the Democratic nomination to political newcomer Matthew Shorraw in the May primary by 59 votes, said his write-in campaign is responsible for the huge spike in Monessen's absentee ballots.

Mavrakis told the Tribune-Review this week he had told county officials he would have “my elderly people vote absentee ballot.”

Shorraw said he believed that the whole matter was “unfortunate.”

“All people need to vote,” Shorraw said. “But they also need to do it the right way.”

That flood of absentee ballots from Monessen is far more than the 29 Monessen residents who voted by absentee ballot in the May primary.

In the hotly contested presidential election in November 2016, just 113 Monessen residents voted by absentee ballot.

The second highest number of absentee ballots came from Hempfield, where 229 of the township's 27,713 registered voters submitted their absentee ballots.

That's less that 1 percent.

Only 139 of North Huntingdon's voters returned their absentee ballots, while 107 absentee ballots were submitted from Greensburg, the election bureau said.

The county received requests for 2,185 absentee ballots for Tuesday's election — far less than the 9,145 ballots requested for last year's hotly contested presidential election, when 8,285 were returned, an election bureau spokeswoman said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.