Wild car chase leads to arrest of Jeannette man

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Jeannette man led police on a high-speed chase early Friday that stretched from the city south to East Huntingdon Township, where an officer used a Taser to subdue him after he drove his car into a yard and ran, police said.

Larry Ramsey, 43, is charged with fleeing from an attempted traffic stop, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and several other traffic violations. He was arraigned Friday before Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis and was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bond. A hearing before DeMarchis is set for Nov. 16.

Jeannette Police Officer Thomas Yaniszeski stated in a criminal complaint that he spotted Ramsey driving at high speed in a GMC Envoy with a burned-out brake light at Lewis Avenue and Sycamore Street.

Yaniszeski said he attempted to stop the car after it turned onto Heights Lane, driving in the wrong direction on the one-way street, but it sped away.

The ensuing chase proceeded onto Route 30, with Ramsey turning onto several other roads including Edna Road, Route 136 and Millersdale, Mt. Pleasant, Brinkerton and Hecla-Armbrust roads, according to the court documents.

Ramsey turned off his car lights for a time on Millersdale Road and later drove through the parking lot of Hepler's Hardware in Youngwood before heading north on Route 119.

Yaniszeski said he attempted to block Ramsey with his vehicle and a police unit from Penn Borough, but Ramsey made a series of right turns and continued onto routes 981 and 31 in Mt. Pleasant, running through stop signs and a red light.

Ramsey came to a dead end on Valley Kitchen Road and drove into a yard. When he abruptly stopped, Yaniszeski's patrol car collided with the Envoy's rear bumper. He said Ramsey, who was unarmed, fled on foot and surrendered after the officer stunned him twice with a Taser.

Police found an open bottle of beer in the car and confiscated about $6,400 in bundled currency.

Ramsey is awaiting trial for a May 25 incident in Jeannette, when he allegedly ran over a woman's foot on Penn Avenue after an argument over money and threatened to “run everyone over with his vehicle,” according to a police affidavit.

Ramsey fled in a Ford Escape, but a K-9 dog helped track him. He was arrested and posted $25,000 bail.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.