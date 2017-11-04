Body of missing St. Clair Township man found

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Searchers found the body of a St. Clair Township man who had been missing for more than a week.

The body of Scott Herman Neuner, 45, was discovered Saturday morning in a creek that runs behind a residential neighborhood along Fifth Street in Seward. Family and friends had organized a search that began shortly after dawn in that area.

Officials confirmed Neuner's body had been found but said it could be weeks before the cause and manner of death are known.

Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Sean Hribal said there were no visible signs of trauma to Neuner's body and authorities, so far, have no indication that foul play was involved.

Neuner had been reported missing by his daughter. He was last seen at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 27.

