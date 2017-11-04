Delmont police seek gas station armed robber

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Delmont police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at a Sunoco along Route 66 about 1:45 a.m.

According to police, a woman, named a person of interest in the investigation, walked into the store, picked up merchandise and brought it to the female clerk. She then told the clerk that she didn't have her bank card on her to pay for the item and left.

A few minutes later, police said, a man with a black bandana around his face walked in to the gas station. He claimed he had a gun and would shoot the clerk if she didn't give him money, police said.

The man did not brandish a gun but appears to be holding something in the waistband of his pants in security video of the incident.

"He jumped up on the counter ... eventually got the drawer open," Delmont Capt. Joseph Calabrace said. "He fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount (of cash). From there, he left in the same direction as the female. A couple minutes later, we (saw) a white or gray cargo van exit on Stotler Drive and make a right onto Manor Road."

Calabrace said the woman is a person of interest because she and the man walked out of the gas station in the same direction, and "conveniently a van pulled out of there within a couple seconds."

Police said the woman appeared to be 20 to 30 years old. She was wearing black rimmed glasses and purple zip up sweatshirt, a black T-shirt, black/gray pants, and black shoes with white soles.

The male suspect also appeared to be between 20 to 30 years old. Police said he was wearing a black and white checkered jacket with the hood pulled up, a black tassle cap, blue jogging pants with a gray vertical stripe going up the outside of both legs, black shoes and black gloves.

The clerk was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery, Calabrace said. She was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Delmont police at 724-468-8501.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com, or on Twitter @maddyczebstrib.