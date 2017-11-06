Derry man cited for damaging property in game commission program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Derry man was cited last week by the state game commission in connection with extensive property and wildlife habitat damage in July on a piece of land available for public use through a cooperative program.

Ryan Scott Stoner, 23, was identified as the culprit by wildlife conservation officers after they sought help with the investigation from the public this summer.

Six summary nontraffic citations were filed against Stoner for allegedly driving a vehicle onto Derry Township woodlands along Firetower Road. A conservation officer alleges that Stoner moved boulders to gain access to the property and damaged trees.

About $5,000 in damage was done to the approximately 7,000 privately-owned acres enrolled in the Hunter Access Cooperative program, which allows for public uses such as hunting, hiking and mountain biking. Motorized vehicles are prohibited.

Each citation carries a penalty of between $100 and $100 in fines. The citations have been mailed by summons and a plea has not been entered, according to online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.