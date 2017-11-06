Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT plow drivers take dry runs before inevitable snow

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
PennDOT drivers work their way through a snow plow training course in prperation for winter operations, at the PennDOT Latrobe Stockpile 23, in Unity Township, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.
PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration George McAuley knows drivers have been spared the four-letter S-word to date this fall, but he also knows that won't last forever.

“We have been keeping in contact with (PennDOT's) prognosticators though ... so we'll be ready when it does come,” McAuley said.

McAuley joined PennDOT District 12 officials and about two dozen snow plow drivers from four southwestern Pennsylvania counties who were training Monday for winter operations at the agency's stockpile shed in Unity Township.

About 22 of the agency's drivers a day through this week will be practice driving the large plows along a one-half mile long practice course.

“It's definitely helps us before we go out on the road,” said driver Ernie Ruggieri, an 11-year PennDOT employee who sometimes is assigned the winding, snow-covered mountain roads around Connellsville.

He noted it's not easy navigating the truck with a wing plow attached.

“It weighs more than a ton and when it's fully extended... it goes out 22 feet. This is a really good exercise for us ... although it is intense at times too,” Ruggieri said.

“It's pretty complicated too moving the plow in and out, up and down... there is a lot to it. This course is really helpful getting us prepared,” he said.

District 12 Executive Joe Szczur said drivers test their skills at backing into stalls, navigating narrow one-lane roads, winding though a serpentine area with traffic cones, and around a cul-de-sac.

“And we even have mailboxes erected along the practice course. Our district includes the foothills of the Laurel Highlands which often become a winter wonderland when you get up in the hills,” Szczur said.

“We try to give them experience in all types of driving situations.”

This week is the second of two, week-long training sessions for some 200 plow drivers from Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. The first session took place in October and about 22 drivers a day train at the Unity simulator course.

“We used to have it at each county, but this area affords us a lot of space,” Szczur said.

District 12 Safety officer Jay Ofsanik noted that the district's winter budget is about $18 million this year. Some $19.3 million was spent last year to maintain 8,200 of snow lane miles. Some 62,837 tons of salt was used last winter; some 1.1 million gallons of brine and 39,947 tons of anti-skid material.

Statewide, McAuley said some $220 million is budgeted for winter maintenance “and we have 732,000 tons of salt on the ground ready to go.”

McAuley noted PennDOT is looking to hire temporary drivers, mechanics and welders during the winter. About 100 temporary drivers are needed throughout District 12 plus 36 mechanics.

Information on the jobs are available at www.employment.pa.gov.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

