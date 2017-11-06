Movie prop money used in Greensburg computer purchase, police charge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A McKees Rocks man used movie prop money to dupe a Westmoreland County man in the sale of an iPad in Greensburg last month, city police said.

Jamille E. Stevenson, 20, is charged with forgery, unlawful use of a computer, criminal use of a communication facility, theft and receiving stolen property in connection with the Oct. 22 sale.

Stevenson arranged to purchase the computer and a wireless keypad from an Irwin man via an online service near a girlfriend's apartment at Hawksworth Apartments, Patrolman Frank Tempo reported in an affidavit filed before District Judge James Albert.

The victim told Tempo that Stevenson agreed to pay $520 in the transaction arranged to take place that evening in the apartment complex parking lot. The victim said a woman paid him the money, all in $20s.

“It wasn't until the morning of Oct. 23 that he realized the money was counterfeit. Each bill was labeled, ‘Motion Picture Purposes,' and had matching serial numbers,” Tempo wrote in the affidavit.

City Police Lt. Rob Jones was able to verify that the buyer in the computer transaction was Stevenson, “who is known to sometimes stay in Hawksworth with his girlfriend.”

In a recent interview with police, Stevenson admitted providing his girlfriend with the movie prop money to purchase the computer and keyboard.

“Stevenson said he purchased the fraudulent money on eBay for $25,” Tempo wrote in court documents.

In August, Aliquippa Police issued a public warning on its Facebook page that someone had passed a similar fake bill at a business in the Beaver County community.

Stevenson was notified of the Greensburg theft complaint via mailed summons. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled Dec. 14 before Albert.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.