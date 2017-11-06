Westmoreland Community Action seeks sponsors for children at Christmas
Westmoreland Community Action is seeking sponsors to provide Christmas gifts to families that have a difficult time meeting the needs of their children during the holiday season.
Sponsors can help a family or an individual child by purchasing gifts or through a monetary donation. Participants are asked to purchase three to four items per child and to deliver them unwrapped to the Community Action main office, 226 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, no later than Dec. 8.
The name of the business, agency or person sponsoring the child should be included so that Community Action can inform the family where the gifts came from.
Those who are able to sponsor a child or a family should contact Jennifer Kemerer at jkemerer@westmorelandca.org or by phone at 724-834-1260, ext. 153.
