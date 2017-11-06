Developer sues Greensburg over student housing rule

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A North Huntingdon landlord on Monday sued the city of Greensburg over an ordinance that it claims bars the rental of apartments to students.

Emmarcin Inc. contends city officials have selectively enforced a 2005 law to allow local landlords to rent to students while it has been refused a permit to lease 26 apartments to students at a newly renovated building on College Avenue, which is located across from the main campus of Seton Hill University.

“There has been no study performed that the proposed occupancy of students will be a source of excessive noise, parking problems or other objection in an otherwise quiet neighborhood, specifically when an apartment building as opposed to a single-family home is concerned,” the company said in its lawsuit.

Emmarcin contends the ordinance bars student housing facilities from locating with 500 feet of each other in residential districts. The College Avenue building is located within that 500-foot boundary from another student housing unit, the company conceded.

But the landlord wants a county judge to stop the city from enforcing the ordinance, saying it is rooted in unsound logic and has been ignored for other student housing developments.

Student housing is allowed to be more prevalent in the city's downtown district, according to the lawsuit.

Sue Trout, city administrator, said Monday that she is unaware of any exceptions to ease restrictions on student housing outside the downtown district.

“We don't want student housing on top of one another in established neighborhoods. We encourage student development in the downtown district,” said Trout, noting that she was unaware of Emmarcin's lawsuit.

The company contends that city regulators have relaxed zoning rules for landlords that are based in Greensburg, but the lawsuit includes no examples.

Calls placed to Emmarcin were unanswered and the attorney for the company could not be reached for comment.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.