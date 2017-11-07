Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Commissioner Gina Cerilli presses case to fill Westmoreland delegate spots

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
Westmoreland County Commissioner Candidate Gina Cerilli speaks during the County Commissioners debate held at Science Hall on the Westmoreland County Community College Campus on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
Updated 28 minutes ago

A Westmoreland County judge is considering whether to allow a lawsuit filed by Commissioner Gina Cerilli against the county's Democratic committee to move forward, which — if successful — could bolster her bid to win a congressional nomination.

Cerilli is the lone Democrat from Westmoreland County seeking to run in a special election to fill the vacant 18th District seat. Former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, R-Upper St. Clair, resigned in October in the wake of a marital scandal. His term runs through early 2019.

Following court arguments Tuesday, Common Pleas Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. said he will rule later on a request from the local party committee to end the case.

Should McCormick rule in Cerilli's favor, a hearing would be convened to present evidence on her position that party officials deliberately kept more than 70 committee positions vacant as a means to hinder her efforts to win the nomination this month.

Committee members from Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Greene counties will convene Nov. 19 to select the party's candidate for the special election.

The district includes about 707,000 people from the four counties.

Republicans are expected to select their candidate this weekend. Running are state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler of Jefferson Hills, state Rep. Rick Saccone of Elizabeth, state Sen. Kim Ward of Hempfield and state Rep. Jason Ortitay of Bridgeville.

Cerilli has maintained that Westmoreland County Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lorraine Petrosky intentionally withheld appointing committee members recommended by Cerilli to bolster her efforts to win the nomination.

Attorney Jim Burns, a former chairman of the Democratic committees for Pennsylvania and Allegheny County, argued that Petrosky had a duty to appoint names Cerilli submitted before Gov. Tom Wolf signed a writ Oct. 23 authorizing the special election.

“Those names were properly submitted,” Burns said.

He said a ruling by McCormick is needed soon to allow the full committee to participate in the upcoming caucus.

David Millstein, attorney for the county's Democratic Committee, argued the legal challenge by Cerilli was moot because state party rules say no additional names can be added to the committee after the governor sets a special election date.

Millstein said adding names to the committee was solely at Petrosky's discretion.

“The idea that any individual, a county commissioner or not, can submit a list and these names would be appointed is simply incorrect,” Millstein said.

Party officials have insisted they followed local and state bylaws and that Petrosky actually started the process to fill committee posts when Wolf's action to schedule the special election ended that effort. Millstein said nine names submitted by Cerilli had been added to the committee by the deadline.

Still, Cerilli's camp maintains that Petrosky purposefully held up on making appointments.

Dante Bertani, a longtime chairman of the county's Democrat Committee and a member of Cerilli's legal team, said current party leadership was deliberately sabotaging Cerilli's campaign.

“In my 26 years as chairman of the party, I never turned anyone away. That's what this lady is doing here — trying to fix the election for someone she wants,” Bertani said.

Petrosky has never publicly opposed Cerilli's campaign. But in an interview last month, she said she would not stack the local committee with Cerilli supporters and favored appointments for people who would work for all Democratic candidates and would participate in a wide range of local party efforts.

About 500 committee members from districts in the counties that make up the 18th Congressional District will meet Nov. 19 at Washington High School to pick the party's candidate for the March 13 special election.

There are 390 committee positions from Westmoreland County eligible to vote in this month's caucus.

In addition to Cerilli, Allegheny Councilman Mike Crossey, Veterans Affairs officer Pam Iovino; former U.S. Assistant Attorney Conor Lamb and emergency physician Bob Solomon of Oakdale are seeking the party's nomination.

