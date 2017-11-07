Absentee ballot flap could delay results of Monessen mayoral race

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There is a chance that the official outcome of the Monessen mayoral race might not be known Tuesday, as Westmoreland County election officials prepare for as many as 300 absentee ballots to be challenged.

Beth Lechman, director of the county Election Bureau, said her office has been notified by Democratic candidate Matthew Thomas Shorraw that he intends to challenge the ballots.

Shorraw could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last week, he told the Tribune-Review that he would await election results to determine whether to challenge absentee ballots — many of which it was determined the county election office approved for people because they are 65 or older, which is not a prescribed reason to vote absentee under state law.

“I just think the whole thing is unfortunate,” Shorraw said then. “All people need to vote. But they also need to do it the right way.”

Shorraw defeated incumbent Mayor Lou Mavrakis by 59 votes in the Democratic primary in May, receiving 733 votes to 674.

Mavrakis launched a write-in campaign and encouraged supporters to vote absentee, if they needed to, believing that age was a valid reason for doing so.

County elections officials said they have allowed people to vote absentee for that reason for years, though the practice would stop after Tuesday's general election because it is not allowed.

Of the 4,291 registered voters in Monessen, 413 submitted absentee ballots by Friday's deadline, elections officials said. That accounted for nearly a quarter of the 1,690 absentee ballots returned countywide.

The number filed by people because they are 65 or older is not known.

Absentee ballots that are challenged directly at the polls trigger election officials to set them aside and not count them until a judge later decides on their status, Lechman said.

The final number of ballots in question will not be known until after the polls close at 8 p.m., she said.

Anyone who submitted an absentee ballot can still vote in person. Absentee ballots submitted by people who also vote in person will be discarded.