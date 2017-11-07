Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Absentee ballot flap could delay results of Monessen mayoral race

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, 2:33 p.m.
Matt Shorraw won the endorsement of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee over the incument candidate for mayor, who backed Donald Trump's campaign for president.
Submitted
Matt Shorraw won the endorsement of the Westmoreland County Democratic Committee over the incument candidate for mayor, who backed Donald Trump's campaign for president.
Monessen Mayor Lou Mavrakis
Monessen Mayor Lou Mavrakis

Updated 1 hour ago

There is a chance that the official outcome of the Monessen mayoral race might not be known Tuesday, as Westmoreland County election officials prepare for as many as 300 absentee ballots to be challenged.

Beth Lechman, director of the county Election Bureau, said her office has been notified by Democratic candidate Matthew Thomas Shorraw that he intends to challenge the ballots.

Shorraw could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last week, he told the Tribune-Review that he would await election results to determine whether to challenge absentee ballots — many of which it was determined the county election office approved for people because they are 65 or older, which is not a prescribed reason to vote absentee under state law.

“I just think the whole thing is unfortunate,” Shorraw said then. “All people need to vote. But they also need to do it the right way.”

Shorraw defeated incumbent Mayor Lou Mavrakis by 59 votes in the Democratic primary in May, receiving 733 votes to 674.

Mavrakis launched a write-in campaign and encouraged supporters to vote absentee, if they needed to, believing that age was a valid reason for doing so.

County elections officials said they have allowed people to vote absentee for that reason for years, though the practice would stop after Tuesday's general election because it is not allowed.

Of the 4,291 registered voters in Monessen, 413 submitted absentee ballots by Friday's deadline, elections officials said. That accounted for nearly a quarter of the 1,690 absentee ballots returned countywide.

The number filed by people because they are 65 or older is not known.

Absentee ballots that are challenged directly at the polls trigger election officials to set them aside and not count them until a judge later decides on their status, Lechman said.

The final number of ballots in question will not be known until after the polls close at 8 p.m., she said.

Anyone who submitted an absentee ballot can still vote in person. Absentee ballots submitted by people who also vote in person will be discarded.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.