2 women charged in Penn Township strong-arm robbery

Two Turtle Creek women were charged Tuesday in a Penn Township strong-arm robbery when they allegedly pushed a woman out of a car, beat her up and fled with her money.

Police said Ashley Lynn Barry, 27, and Alvina Hope Cole, 35, were with a third woman in Barry's car at 8:45 a.m. driving on Meadowbrook Road after spending the night at an area home, according to court filings. The victim told police that both women pulled her from the car and beat her, authorities said.

Barry and Cole allegedly took $1,000 and an iPhone 6 from the victim's purse and fled while a passerby stopped to help, police said.

The victim suffered a bloody nose and bruising to her face and neck, and a previous surgery to her hand was re-injured, police said.

Barry and Cole are charged with robbery, conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief. The pair had not been arrested late Tuesday.

