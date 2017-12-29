New Westmoreland County judge, other elected officials sworn into office

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Moments after Jim Silvis covered his blue suit and patriotic tie with a black robe on Friday, he performed his first act as a Westmoreland County judge.

Silvis administered the oath of office to Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline. The pair forged a friendship earlier this year while campaigning together for their respective offices.

“Swearing you in today is one of the proudest moments in my tenure as judge,” joked Silvis, 42, of Unity.

The pair were among six elected county officials who were sworn in during a ceremony Friday morning at the Westmoreland County courthouse. Silvis was the sole newcomer .

In addition to Kline and Silvis, also sworn in Friday were Judge Rita Donovan Hathaway, District Attorney John Peck, Prothonotary Christina O'Brien and Coroner Ken Bacha. All were re-elected to their posts.

Silvis will serve a 10-year term as a Common Pleas judge and earn an annual salary of $178,868. He is assigned to family court.“He's quiet, you might say he's enigmatic, but he's best defined by his three children, Maddie, Sam and Charlie, and his wife, Colette,” said President Judge Richard McCormick Jr., who administered the oath of office to Silvis. “Family is what made him stop sitting across from me at lunch and start going home a little earlier every day.”

Silvis had to crouch down a bit to get his hand on a Bible his three young children held while repeating the oath of office. His mother helped him into his robe after he was sworn in.

“The last year has been devoted to this for our whole family,” he said while waiting for the ceremony to begin.Silvis has been practicing as a partner in the Greensburg-based firm of O'Connell and Silvis, primarily focusing on civil court. He has worked as a part-time solicitor for the county and a public defender.

“He's been well-educated and well-trained for this next step in his career,” McCormick said.

