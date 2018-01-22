Hempfield school board weighs candidates for vacancy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Hempfield Area School Board publicly interviewed three candidates Monday as it moves forward with filling a vacant seat for an unexpired term starting Feb. 12.

Candidates were asked to explain why they are qualified for the position and how they view the strengths and weaknesses of the district.

Newcomers Amie Dancuo and Mark Frick chose to emphasize their professional backgrounds while David Iwig, a former school board candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for a seat in 2017, focused on his involvement in the district and interest in curriculum.

Iwig has four children currently in the district and is a member of several parent committees dealing with on curriculum, science education and elementary school operations.

"I look at this as a way to progress, to be able to touch more of the district," Iwig told the board Monday.

Dancuo works in marketing and is a parent to three children in the district. She acknowledged that she has not been involved in the school board before and would work to pick up knowledge quickly.

"I'm no stranger to leadership and making difficult decisions," she said, offering an interest in crafting the district's budget and working as a liaison with parents.

Frick, a parent of three Hempfield graduates, has not previously been involved with the school board either. He has worked in both finance and human resources--experience he said would help him contribute to the board's personnel and finance committees.

"I think that would help me contribute to what you're trying to accomplish," Frick told the board.

The two-year term will expire December 2019.

Tommy Bishop, who joined the board in 2015, resigned Jan. 8 at a committee of the whole meeting. Bishop said he is moving out of the district for a job opportunity.

The board will vote on the candidate to serve the unexpired term at a meeting Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

All meetings will take place at the district administration office.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at jmartines@tribweb.com, 724-850-2867 or on Twitter @Jamie_Martines.