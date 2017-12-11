Trafford budget holds line on taxes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Trafford officials are expected to approve a $2.91 million budget for 2018 next week that holds the line on real estates .

After reviewing the proposed budget and getting public input on various expenditures, Trafford Council has scheduled a special meeting for 7 p.m. Dec. 19 in which members are likely to vote on the final budget, said Ashley Stack, borough manager.

The proposed budget introduced last month maintains taxes at 28.5 mills for the general fund and three mills for the borough's debt service, Stack said. The millage for the Allegheny County portion of the borough -- about 50 homes - will remain the same, Stack said. The borough has not increased property taxes since 2016, and that was for the debt service, said Council President Kris Cardiff.

Trafford is projecting revenues to increase by about $34,000 over the 2017 budget, while expenditures will increase by only about $10,000, Stack said.

The borough was able to maintain all the services and programs while keeping the real estate tax the same, Cardiff said.

“With Ashley at the helm, it looks like we got a pretty good grip on the budget,” Cardiff said.

During a recent review of the budget, they transferred some money into more appropriate budget categories, Cardiff said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.