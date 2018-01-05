Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Youngwood native found 'everything I wanted' in borough

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Mary Ann Klingensmith is one of her hometown's proudest cheerleaders.

She is active with her alumni group from the former Youngwood High School, where she was a member of the last graduating class in 1956.

She is pleased with the new commerce that has come into town, including a grocery store and other shops in the new plaza along Third Street.

And she held office on borough council for 12 years, stepping down in December at the age of 79.

“I was born and raised here. I never left. Evidently I found everything I wanted here,” she said.

Although she no longer serves on council, Klingensmith intends to stay busy with Youngwood Area Revitalization and Development.

Eventually, she said, she will retire from her part-time position as secretary for Tots-N-Tikes Day Care, which her daughter, Karen Janos, operates in the borough.

Her three children, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren all live within a 10-mile radius of Youngwood, she said.

Klingensmith followed her husband, Paul, who died in 1999, onto the council board.

“He was very active in the community,” she said. “I'm not a politician. I'm a representative of the community. I wanted to know what it took to run a community. The best way to do it was to run for council. That's where I got my education.”

She was “astonished,” she said, at the level of red tape involved in accomplishing some efforts.

“My big thing was the grocery store,” Klingensmith said.

A Shop ‘n Save opened in the borough three years ago.

“When I got on council, people in church said they wanted a grocery store,” she recalled.

Accomplishing that goal was a nine-year process, Klingensmith said, but one that remains a point of council pride.

Background in business

“My mother always told me, ‘Learn to type. You will always have a job.' She was right,” Klingensmith said.

She worked as a sales clerk at G.C. Murphy's in Greensburg as a teen, earning 48 cents an hour.

She later worked for Bell Telephone Company in its verification department, until she “married a Youngwood guy.”

When she turned 50, Klingensmith said she decided she wanted to run a business.

“I studied management and accounting at Westmoreland County Community College. That gave me some background. ... I took all the computer courses I could,” she said.

She opened a ladies' boutique and gift shop called Something Special in the borough in 1988. A fire destroyed that shop and others in 1991.

A few years later she started Corner Video and Convenience Store.

“I sold a lot of bread and milk and ice cream. I was at the right location (on Depot Street). Everyone could walk there,” Klingensmith said.

She closed the store in 2009.

“That was the end of my business ventures,” she said.

Klingensmith was a charter member of the Youngwood Area Business Association, serving as secretary and receiving the association's Paragon Award in 2007.

“I'm ready to concentrate on (the revitalization group). We have the big project for the clock ,” she said.

By this year's holiday season, the group hopes to dedicate a new commemorative clock in the borough parklet at Depot and South Fourth streets.

Klingensmith serves as president of the volunteer group.

She's also is proud of the borough's annual community yard sale, held each June for nearly 20 years.

Borough churches sell meals and hold bake sales.

“Our churches do really good. That's the big fundraiser,” she said.

“We get a lot of out-of-towners. It puts a jingle in (residents') pockets,” she said.

Klingensmith looks forward to enjoying more time with her fiancee, William K. Fox Jr., her second “Youngwood guy,” a former classmate with whom she reunited at a school reunion.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

Former Youngwood Borough Councilwoman Mary Ann Klingensmith, who stepped down in December after 12 years, looks through a scrapbook of news clippings about town events over the years.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Mary Ann Klingensmith recently stepped down from Youngwood Borough Council after 12 years. She plans to remain active with Youngwood Area Revitalization and Development.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Mary Ann Klingensmith, 79, stands at the corner of Depot and Fourth streets in Youngwood, her hometown. YARD hopes to install a town clock at the site by year's end.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Shown above is a rendering of a town clock YARD hopes to install in the Youngwood borough parklet by the end of 2018.
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
