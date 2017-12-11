1974 Norwin grad, now a district official, says leaving Army to be educator was right choice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A six-year stint in the Army is all it took for Timothy J. Kotch Sr. to realize that what he really wanted to do with his life was teach.

Asked why he joined the Army, he let out a big sigh.

“I wanted to get some work experience and look out beyond North Huntingdon,” he said.

A 1974 graduate of Norwin High School, Kotch spent a year studying criminology at Penn State McKeesport. The experience he was looking for came with the 25th Military Police Company, 25th Infantry Division, based at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.

Kotch went from the beaches of Hawaii to Fort Ritchie, Md., where he was part of the security detail at the Alternate National Military Command Center.

“I think the work experience in the police field made me realize this was something I didn't want to do for the rest of my life,” he said.

He was honorably discharged in 1981; 36 years later, Kotch knows he made the right choice.

Kotch, 61, of North Huntingdon is in his third year as assistant superintendent for secondary education at the Norwin School District. He is responsible for grades 7-12.

He was recently named a Paul Harris Fellow by the Norwin Rotary Club for his involvement in Rotary and secondary education. It is one of the highest honors a Rotarian can receive.

Kotch said his Rotary membership is one way that he connects his professional life with his community life. The Norwin Rotary regularly hosts a Norwin High School senior at its weekly lunch meeting and provides weekend food backpacks to Sheridan Terrace Elementary School students.

Among his other accomplishments at Norwin, Kotch has authored numerous grant requests that brought Palm Pilots, Vernier science lab equipment and graphing calculators to district students.

When he looks back on 28 years in public education, Kotch remembers his time as a high school math teacher as the most rewarding. He also points to his time as assistant principal at Norwin High School from 2003-11.

“That was a great job. I enjoyed being in the building and around the students,” he said.

Kotch's first teaching job out of graduate school was as a high school math teacher in Estill, S.C., a small, rural community about an hour from Hilton Head.

“There weren't that many teaching jobs in the (Western Pennsylvania) area at the time. This one said, ‘Come teach by the beach,' ” he said.

Teaching in an agricultural community in the Deep South was a bit of a culture shock. “It was a great experience,” he said. “I recently heard from one of my students from out of the blue.”

While in South Carolina, Kotch was named a teacher research associate at the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory by the U.S. Department of Energy.

Kotch returned to his alma mater in 1994, this time as a math teach at Norwin Middle School-East. He moved to the high school as a math and computer science teacher in 1999, during which time he also served as math department chairman.

Kotch's career in administration began in 2003, when he was hired as assistant principal at Norwin High. He became assistant superintendent in 2011.

Kotch likes the fact that he went to school in the 1970s with a lot of the parents who now have children in the district.

“It's a comfort level for the parents when they know someone in the community,” he said. “It just builds strong relationships with parents and students.”

Some of Kotch's students from the late 1990s and early 2000s also have children in the district. His son and daughter are Norwin alumni, and four of his six grandchildren are Norwin students.

The biggest change between education when he was in school and education today is in the expanded opportunities for students — and the expanded role of technology, he said.

The focus today on STEM education is appropriate given the workforce demands of employers in Westmoreland County and Western Pennsylvania, he said.

“They're looking at where do we get those skilled people from. … The focus is workforce development,” said Kotch, who was the district's STEM coordinator in the early 2000s.

When he's not walking the halls of the high school, Kotch enjoys cooking and spending time with his wife, Mary. In June, they will celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.