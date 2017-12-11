Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Numbers show operating Overly's Country Christmas is no easy task

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 12:15 a.m.
Lillith Heaton, 4, (right) and her sister Loralie, 6, react while listening to Henny Hemlock, the talking Christmas tree, on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at Overly's Country Christmas in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Visitors at Overly's Country Christmas walk among the lights Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Overly's Country Christmas employee Matt Crise makes the rounds Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, to make certain every bulb is working properly at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Pitt-Greensburg students Sadie Shannon (right) and Fallyn McIntire, who both volunteered at Overly's Country Christmas for the first time this year, tend to a bonfire while visitors Steve Oshetsky and his wife, Lauren, stay warm by the flames Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, at the big light display in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Wandering through the winter wonderland of Overly's Country Christmas at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds may give one the giddy impression of having stepped inside a snow globe.

Lights twinkle overhead, carols play as visitors drive slowly through the winding road of holiday exhibits, the bonfire crackles and the scents of kettle corn and hot chocolate fill the chilly air.

Inside his workshop, Santa Claus awaits (until Dec. 23, when he must return to the North Pole).

It's come a long way from its inception in founder Harry Overly's yard near Armbrust, starting in 1956, when lines of cars snaked through Hempfield to see the efforts a private citizen made in celebrating Christmas.

Erecting, manning and tearing down the display may look effortless, but it involves the work of more than a village each year, said executive director Stephanie Tomasic, the only year-round full-time employee.

"I'm a gofer for all of these people. ... We couldn't do this without them," Tomasic said.

From the day after Labor Day, when cleaning, ordering merchandise and inventory checks begin, through closing on New Year's Day, volunteers — high school and college students, retirees, families, organizations and individuals — take care of duties including:

• direct traffic

• handle parking

• oversee admission

• staff the gift shop, general store and kitchen

• pop the kettle corn, grill the burgers and pour the hot chocolate

• stoke the nightly bonfire

• assist Santa in his workshop

Overly's, by the numbers

• 1 million (or more), the number of lights visitors will see.

• 21, the number of homes using on average 11,000 kilowatt-hours per year that the Walkway Castle and Canopy of Lights could power, according to Overly's.com.

• 15, the number of homes Henny Hemlock, the Talking Christmas Tree, could light.

• 600, number of volunteers needed each year to haul out stored bins of lights, garlands, cutouts and structures, check inventory and make necessary repairs.

• 5,000-plus, number of volunteer hours needed to set up, operate and tear down the display.

• 25-45, number of volunteers on-site daily to keep the lights glowing and operate the nonprofit's walk-through Christmas Village.

• 7,595 feet (more than 1.5 miles), amount of fencing guiding visitors through the lights and around the Christmas Village. One of the simplest displays at the site, the fence is the most time-consuming to erect. It was rebuilt in 2011 by Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 354 volunteers and has more than 16,000 LED lights.

• 85, the number of bows and swags surrounding the fence display. The bows initially were built by Central Westmoreland Vo-Tech School students and are illuminated with 6,600 C7 bulbs.

• 21.5 feet high and weighing more than 1,100 pounds, the gigantic metal snowman designed and fabricated in 2014 by the Westmoreland County Community College Technology Center's American Welders Society's student chapter.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

