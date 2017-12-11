Police investigating indecent exposure at Pressley Ridge School in Hempfield

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 8:09 a.m.

State Police in Greensburg announced early Monday they are investigating a case of indecent exposure at the Pressley Ridge School, Bovard Luxor Road in Hempfield.

A 14-year-old boy exposed his genitals to a known 13-year-old girl allegedly on Dec. 4 at 1 p.m., according to state police.

Pressley Ridge, also known as the Day School Greensburg, is a private school serving students from ages 5 to 22 and is dedicated to helping students with serious emotional disturbances and/or autism return to their original schools.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

