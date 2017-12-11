Powerball, Mega Millions both hovering around $200 million mark
Updated 10 hours ago
Lottery officials hope to give someone a very happy holiday.
There's nearly $400 million out there to be won through Powerball and Mega Millions — all you need is the right set of numbers.
Jackpots for both multi-state lotteries are hovering around $200 million: Powerball is up to $229 million, with Mega Millions edging up over $190 million.
Saturday's Powerball drawing did not bring news of a winner, and the next chance will be Wednesday night. It was the same with Friday's Mega Millions drawing; the next chance there comes Tuesday.
Odds of winning the full Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery's website. The chance for Mega Millions is 1 in 302,575,350.
Drawings are broadcast live on WPXI-TV, Channel 11.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.