What does $200 million get you these days?
Updated 15 hours ago
So you just won the $229 million Powerball, and now you don't know what to do with yourself.
The answer is: just about anything you want!
Here are a few of our suggestions on how to get the most out of your newfound riches. And by "the most," clearly we mean "the most stuff."
Let's start small — a nice little home in the country.
621 Vale Vista Court, Belle Vernon — $5.5 million
Let's start small. You just won $200 million — you don't want it to go to your head, and you certainly don't want to be one of those "lottery-winner-goes-broke" stories. You want a nice place to rest your head and entertain guests, since you probably won't be doing a whole lot more of that "working" stuff.
But you want to stay close to home. Look no further than this six-bedroom Belle Vernon home with five fireplaces, two executive offices, a putting green, a gym, a dining room that can accommodate 60 guests and a breathtaking view of the surrounding valley.
Do you want to go 172 miles per hour? Of course you do.
1954 Jaguar D-Type — $12 million-$15 million
Are you ready to get behind the same wood-rimmed steering wheel that Stirling Moss once gripped in the 1954 24-hour Le Mans race?
Moss didn't finish the 1954 Le Mans in this car, but he did manage to get it up to 172 mph down the race's 3.7-mile Mulsanne Straight.
The car will be auctioned off by R.M. Sotheby's in Arizona in mid-January.
With a winning Powerball ticket, you could buy 13 of them, even if the bidding goes up to $15 million as expected.
A fella can really kick back and relax for a cool $14.9 million.
Palazzo di Campagna — $14.9 million
Maybe Westmoreland County is where you'll have your summer home. But when it starts to get chilly, you'll probably want warmer climes. With $200 million, your options are pretty much wide open.
And why not enjoy the wide-open spaces of Texas with this $14.9 million palazzo-style home in San Antonio?
It's got 23,000 square feet of living space, imported French clay tile for the roof, Venetian plaster walls, plus an eight-car garage where you can stash that Jaguar D-Type you nabbed at Sotheby's! Even if you buy both, you'll still have $170 million left over to hire what we assume is a six-person cleaning staff!
"We've been over this 100 times. It's got to be BIGGER than 100 meters. I will accept no less!"
Burgess Jubilee super-yacht — $101 million+
Sure, you can buy a boat and sail the ocean, but how are you going to bring 16 to 32 of your favorite friends with you and ensure everyone is in complete comfort?
Well, you're going to do it with Burgess' Jubilee-model super-yacht! At 110 meters long, with 16 cabins, a large pool deck, built-in aquarium, dining room, lounge bar, two balconies and a certified helicopter deck, there's not much you can't do when you're aboard.
And with a price tag of about $101 million depending on what options you go with — for those keeping score, at 110 meters, that's about $920,000 per meter — you'll still have $99 million left for fuel and upkeep.
Teapots?? Well, that was a little anti-climactic...
Some old teapots — $212 million
OK, so you may have to do a little financing to make this one happen. But look, when it comes to a private collection of the world's most expensive antique tea ware, sometimes you have to make sacrifices.
The Chitra Collection, owned by tea entrepreneur Nirmal Sethia, spans centuries dating all the way back to a Chinese tea bowl from the Song Dynasty in addition to more recent pieces by companies like Tiffany and Fabergé.
At more than 1,700 pieces, it is valued at roughly $212 million.
Maybe you could just talk Sethia into selling you half. I mean, how many million-dollar teapots does one person need?
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.