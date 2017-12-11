What does $200 million get you these days?

So you just won the $229 million Powerball, and now you don't know what to do with yourself.

The answer is: just about anything you want!

Here are a few of our suggestions on how to get the most out of your newfound riches. And by "the most," clearly we mean "the most stuff."

Let's start small — a nice little home in the country.

621 Vale Vista Court, Belle Vernon — $5.5 million

Let's start small. You just won $200 million — you don't want it to go to your head, and you certainly don't want to be one of those "lottery-winner-goes-broke" stories. You want a nice place to rest your head and entertain guests, since you probably won't be doing a whole lot more of that "working" stuff.

But you want to stay close to home. Look no further than this six-bedroom Belle Vernon home with five fireplaces, two executive offices, a putting green, a gym, a dining room that can accommodate 60 guests and a breathtaking view of the surrounding valley.

Do you want to go 172 miles per hour? Of course you do.

1954 Jaguar D-Type — $12 million-$15 million

Are you ready to get behind the same wood-rimmed steering wheel that Stirling Moss once gripped in the 1954 24-hour Le Mans race?

Moss didn't finish the 1954 Le Mans in this car, but he did manage to get it up to 172 mph down the race's 3.7-mile Mulsanne Straight.

The car will be auctioned off by R.M. Sotheby's in Arizona in mid-January.

With a winning Powerball ticket, you could buy 13 of them, even if the bidding goes up to $15 million as expected.

A fella can really kick back and relax for a cool $14.9 million.

Palazzo di Campagna — $14.9 million

Maybe Westmoreland County is where you'll have your summer home. But when it starts to get chilly, you'll probably want warmer climes. With $200 million, your options are pretty much wide open.

And why not enjoy the wide-open spaces of Texas with this $14.9 million palazzo-style home in San Antonio?

It's got 23,000 square feet of living space, imported French clay tile for the roof, Venetian plaster walls, plus an eight-car garage where you can stash that Jaguar D-Type you nabbed at Sotheby's! Even if you buy both, you'll still have $170 million left over to hire what we assume is a six-person cleaning staff!

"We've been over this 100 times. It's got to be BIGGER than 100 meters. I will accept no less!"

Burgess Jubilee super-yacht — $101 million+

Sure, you can buy a boat and sail the ocean, but how are you going to bring 16 to 32 of your favorite friends with you and ensure everyone is in complete comfort?

Well, you're going to do it with Burgess' Jubilee-model super-yacht! At 110 meters long, with 16 cabins, a large pool deck, built-in aquarium, dining room, lounge bar, two balconies and a certified helicopter deck, there's not much you can't do when you're aboard.

And with a price tag of about $101 million depending on what options you go with — for those keeping score, at 110 meters, that's about $920,000 per meter — you'll still have $99 million left for fuel and upkeep.

Teapots?? Well, that was a little anti-climactic...

Some old teapots — $212 million

OK, so you may have to do a little financing to make this one happen. But look, when it comes to a private collection of the world's most expensive antique tea ware, sometimes you have to make sacrifices.

The Chitra Collection, owned by tea entrepreneur Nirmal Sethia, spans centuries dating all the way back to a Chinese tea bowl from the Song Dynasty in addition to more recent pieces by companies like Tiffany and Fabergé.

At more than 1,700 pieces, it is valued at roughly $212 million.

Maybe you could just talk Sethia into selling you half. I mean, how many million-dollar teapots does one person need?

