Greensburg holds line on property taxes

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg property taxes will remain flat in 2018, though city residents will see one new item on their tax bill.

A one-mill library tax — approved by voters in a referendum last month — will appear as a separate line item alongside the 25.05-mill city real estate tax, which has remained at the same rate since 2009, according to city fiscal director Kelsye Milliron.

City council approved the tax rate, and the $11.6-million 2018 budget, Monday night.

The only major changes in the budget apply to the recreation department .

The city will be taking over the youth soccer program and operations at Veterans' Memorial Pool at Lynch Field, which for the last several years have been run by the YMCA of Greensburg.

The city will also take over the driving range and concession sales at Mt. Odin Golf Course, which have been run by third-party contractors.

These new initiatives will add $300,000 to the budget, bringing the total expenses for parks and recreation up to $1.4 million.

This increase will be paid for with the revenue generated by the recreation programs, according to city officials.

“We're working with (Recreation Superintendent Frank Lehman), our new program coordinator, and coming next month we've got a bunch of new programs,” said Cheryl Lennert, the city councilwoman who oversees parks and recreation.

Lennert said she can't talk about new programs yet, but more information with be coming in about a month.

The city is planning a major renovation of 55-year-old Veteran's Memorial Pool, paid for with part of a $1.2 million bond approved last year.

Officials have not decided when work will begin, but the pool could be closed for the 2018 season while the renovation is under way and reopen by Summer 2019, according to city Administrator Sue Trout.

Mayor Robert Bell said he was pleased with the budget process, which kept taxes flat and did not introduce any large new expenses.

“I thought it was a good budget, and I think Kelsye did a really nice job,” he said.

The library tax was not dictated by city officials. The Greensburg Hempfield Area Library asked voters in six municipalities for one mill. The tax was approved in Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg, and failed in Hempfield Township, New Stanton, Youngwood and South Greensburg.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.