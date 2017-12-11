Former Baggaley PTO officer headed to trial for $48,100 theft

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The former treasurer of Baggaley Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization made her first court appearance Monday in connection with the theft of more than $48,000 from the nonprofit organization but left without reaching a plea agreement.

Rachel A. Pitts, 37, of Unity, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on a felony charge of theft by unlawful taking filed by state police and is headed to trial in common pleas court.

“I will tell you the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office takes these types of (theft) cases very seriously ... especially these types of organizations which rely on funds they raise themselves to do activities they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford,” said Assistant District Attorney Michael Pacek.

“No agreement was reached here today,” Pacek said.

Afterward, Pitts, who is free on recognizance bond, avoided reporters by leaving through a side door at Unity Township District Judge Michael Mahady's office and running to the back of the building to her car.

Pitts' attorney, Adam Cogan, of Ligonier, declined comment.

Trooper Michael Thompson alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that Pitts wrote 23 checks from the PTO bank account between March and Oct. 17 “in the form of cash” totaling $48,100. Pitts served as PTO treasurer for about a year and could “write, sign and cash checks to the form of cash,” Thompson wrote.

PTO and school officials in the Greater Latrobe School District were alerted to the thefts by Commercial Bank and Trust, Thompson reported. Bank officials told school administrators that Pitts' activity on the account “raised red flags.”

Pitts admitted the thefts during an Oct. 20 interview with investigators, Thompson reported.

Michael Porembka, Greater Latrobe's director of teaching and learning, who used to be the elementary school principal at Baggaley, accompanied several PTO officials to the scheduled hearing.

“As disappointing as this incident is and was, the organization is strengthened by the resolve of authorities to attempt to recoup the losses,” Porembka said.

“And I can tell you that the PTO organization there is as active and vibrant as ever. The community has really rallied around the PTO following this awful experience,” he said.

Students raised the money for the PTO through various sales of catalog gifts, candles and candy. Other contributions come from sales at area restaurants, for example.

The money is used to pay for bus transportation for cultural and educational field trips, such as to the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and Carnegie Science Center. Baggaley students also receive a T-shirt each school year and a free yearbook from PTO proceeds.

“Because of the continued community support, the PTO continues to provide those things,” Porembka said.

Baggaley is one of three elementary schools in the district. It has about 550 students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.