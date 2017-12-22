These brands defined Pittsburgh but ownership has migrated away
Updated 23 minutes ago
With the recent announcement that Levin Furniture is now owned by a Michigan-based company after being a family-run business in Western Pennsylvania for nearly a century, here is a look at other iconic brands from the region that are no longer owned or produced locally.
H.J. Heinz Co.
Started: 1869 — in Sharpsburg by Henry John Heinz
Sold: 2013 to billionaire investor Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital for $28 billion.
Current status: Heinz in 2015 merged with Kraft Foods Group Inc. to form the Kraft Heinz Co., which has dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago.
Latrobe Brewing Co./Rolling Rock beer
Started: 1892 — first iteration of Latrobe Brewing opened, with the operation sold to Pittsburgh Brewing Co. before prohibition and then to the Tito brothers afterward in 1933. The Titos changed the name of their beer to Rolling Rock in 1939.
Sold: Sundor Group paid $18 million for the brewery in 1985 and sold it for $34 million in 1987 to Labatt Brewing Co., which later was bought by what became InBev. The Belgian company in 2006 sold the Latrobe brewery to City Brewing Co. of La Crosse, Wis., and the Rolling Rock brand to Anheuser-Busch for a reported $82 million.
Current status: Rolling Rock no longer is made in Latrobe but instead at breweries in Newark, N.J.; Baldwinsville, N.Y.; Fort Collins, Colo.; and Los Angeles.
Started: 1933 — as a Strip District food cart run by Joe Primanti.
Sold: 2013 to private-equity firm Catterton Partners of Greenwich, Conn.
Current status: Still headquartered on Pittsburgh's South Side, the company now has 43 locations in seven states.
Westinghouse Electric Corp.
Started: George Westinghouse founded Westinghouse Air Brake Co. in 1869, the Union Switch & Signal in 1881 and Westinghouse Electric Co. (later Corp.) in 1886 in and around Pittsburgh as part of a business empire of more than 60 companies he opened worldwide.
Sold: 1907 — George Westinghouse lost control of Westinghouse Electric, which became Wesco International in 1994 after being bought by management and then CBS Corp. following a merger with the TV network in 1995. Headquarters moved from Pittsburgh to New York City in 1997.
Westinghouse sold off its nuclear business in 1998. Toshiba Corp. of Japan paid $5.4 billion for the company in 2006. Headquarters moved from Monroeville to Cranberry.
Current status: Westinghouse filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in March. The company at the time had 12,000 employees worldwide, with 4,500 in Western Pennsylvania.
Penn tennis balls
Started: 1910 — in Jeannette as Pennsylvania Rubber Company of America Inc.
Sold: 1945 — General Tire & Rubber Co., now GenCorp, bought the company. In 1972, it built a plant in Phoenix — where Penn's headquarters moved in 1985, leaving Monroeville.
Current status: HEAD N.V. bought Penn Racquet Sports in 1999 and still operates the company. It continues to sell "America's #1 Selling Tennis Ball," according to its website.
Started: 1898 — founded by the Monongahela Street Railway Co. on land leased from Anthony Kenny that had been called Kenny's Grove. A.S. McSwigan and Fredrick W. Henninger bought Kennywood in 1906 and started creating its modern-day layout, which includes adding the Racer and Jack Rabbit wooden roller coasters.
Sold: Parques Reunidos of Spain in 2008 bought parent company Kennywood Entertainment from McSwigan and Henninger descendants. The deal included the home park in West Mifflin, Sandcastle Waterpark in West Homestead and Idlewild & Soak Zone in Ligonier, along with theme parks in Connecticut and New Hampshire.
Current status: Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild continue to operate on their normal summer and seasonal schedules.
Clark candy bar
Started: 1886 — David Clark created D.L. Clark Co. in Allegheny City, now Pittsburgh's North Side, where the company eventually built its headquarters on Martindale Street. The Tribune-Review called that North Shore building home until 2017.
Sold: Clark Brothers Chewing Gum Co. spun off in 1921. Beatrice Foods bought the family-owned D.L. Clark Co. in 1955 and then sold it in 1983 to the Pittsburgh Food and Beverage Co., which went bankrupt in 1995.
Current status: The brand is owned by NECCO, which paid $4.1 million for the restructured Clark Bar America Inc. in 1999 — ending production of the crunchy chocolate and peanut butter candy in Western Pennsylvania, where it was last made in an O'Hara factory. The candy bar now is made in Revere, Mass.
Gulf Oil Corp.
Started: 1907 — Formed with William Mellon as president and main offices in Pittsburgh following the short-lived J.M. Guffey Petroleum Co., formed in Texas in 1901. Gulf in 1914 built the country's first drive-in gas station in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. In 1932, the company opened the 44-story Gulf Building, now Gulf Tower, in Downtown Pittsburgh.
Sold: Merged with Standard Oil Company of California in 1984 for a then-record $13 billion and the company later became Chevron.
Current status: Chevron acquired Texaco in 2001 and in 2006 rebranded many stations around Pittsburgh under the Gulf name. Chevron in 2008 licensed the name to make Gulf brand motor oil.
Source: Tribune-Review research
You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.
We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.
We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers
We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.
We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.
We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.
We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.