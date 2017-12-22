These brands defined Pittsburgh but ownership has migrated away

Started: 1869 — in Sharpsburg by Henry John Heinz

Sold: 2013 to billionaire investor Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway and Brazilian investment firm 3G Capital for $28 billion.

Current status: Heinz in 2015 merged with Kraft Foods Group Inc. to form the Kraft Heinz Co., which has dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago.

Latrobe Brewing Co./Rolling Rock beer

Started: 1892 — first iteration of Latrobe Brewing opened, with the operation sold to Pittsburgh Brewing Co. before prohibition and then to the Tito brothers afterward in 1933. The Titos changed the name of their beer to Rolling Rock in 1939.

Sold: Sundor Group paid $18 million for the brewery in 1985 and sold it for $34 million in 1987 to Labatt Brewing Co., which later was bought by what became InBev. The Belgian company in 2006 sold the Latrobe brewery to City Brewing Co. of La Crosse, Wis., and the Rolling Rock brand to Anheuser-Busch for a reported $82 million.

Current status: Rolling Rock no longer is made in Latrobe but instead at breweries in Newark, N.J.; Baldwinsville, N.Y.; Fort Collins, Colo.; and Los Angeles.

Primanti Bros.