Health events around Westmoreland County
Updated 4 hours ago
Blood drives
• American Red Cross will host these blood drives:
— 9 a.m.-2 p.m. or 2-7 p.m. Monday, Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave.
— Noon-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Scottdale.
— 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Westmoreland County Courthouse, Courthouse Square Main Street, Greensburg.
— 12:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Ascension Church, 621 Division St., Jeannette.
— 1-6 p.m. Friday, New Life Tabernacle, 851 South Center Ave., Hunker.
Appointments: 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767) or redcrossblood.org.
Classes/programs
• Tours of the Family Additions Maternity Center are planned at 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234.
Screenings
• Free hernia seminar and screening is planned 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 27 in Excela Square at Latrobe, 100 Excela Health Drive. Seating is limited and pre-registration is required at 877-771-1234.
Support groups
• Liver support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hempfield Church of Christ, 44 Hugh Black Road, Greensburg. Anyone who has any type of liver disease, waiting for a transplant, has a family member and needs support, call 724-423-5948 or antoniaredigan@hotmail.com.
• Stroke Support Group for stroke survivors and their families/caregivers meets 6-7 p.m. Jan. 23, Westmoreland Hospital, 532 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. Details: 877-771-1234.
• Blackburn Center Against Domestic and Sexual Violence has a support group for victims of intimate partner violence, which meets weekly. For information about the group and in-person counseling and advocacy services, call its 24-hour hotline at 724-836-1122 or 888-832-2272. All services are free.