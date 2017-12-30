Trib's top 10 news stories of 2017 changed lives, communities

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An unrelenting opioid epidemic that claimed another 158 lives, tragic crimes that put two teenagers in prison, the deaths of two police officers, and a scandal that forced a longtime congressman to resign were among the stories that impacted the county.

The Tribune-Review looks back at its top 10 news stories of 2017 and how they've changed lives and communities.

1. Opioid epidemic tightens its grip

The far-reaching grip of the decade-long opioid epidemic touched everything from families to government to law enforcement during 2017.

A record number of people — 158 and 25 others pending toxicology tests — died of drug overdoses in Westmoreland County, where the commissioners authorized a sweeping lawsuit against 27 U.S. drug manufacturers, distributors and doctors in an attempt to recoup nearly $19 million in taxpayer funds spent on costs related to the crisis.

While the life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug naloxone was distributed widely to schools, police, first responders and the public, another deadly drug hit the streets in full force: fentanyl. The synthetic opioid, mixed with heroin or sold as heroin, quickly became the top killer by far, showing up in most fatal overdoses in the county.

The local emergency response system has been taxed with unrelenting calls involving overdoses, while county officials are paying costs related to a heavier workload in the courts and social services.

As part of the fight against the epidemic, the county's drug court program graduated its first seven participants this year. Police arrested a number of suspected key players in drug operations and dealers who could be traced to drugs that caused specific overdose deaths. Two physicians were charged with drug delivery resulting in death, the equivalent of third-degree homicide. Prosecutors allege that the physicians unlawfully prescribed pills to patients who later overdosed and died.

2. Hribal pleads guilty to Franklin Regional stabbing spree

After more than three years of legal maneuvering, 20-year-old Alex Hribal pleaded guilty in October to 43 felony counts related to his knife rampage at Franklin Regional High School.

Hribal, who was 16 at the time of the attacks on April 9, 2014, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and a weapons offense for taking two kitchen knives to school to slash and stab 20 students and a security guard. Four students were critically injured.

Hribal's guilty plea came after judges rejected his attorneys' attempts to have the case transferred to the juvenile court division and to find him guilty but mentally ill.

The plea before Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani did not include any deal for a potential sentence. Feliciani has scheduled a hearing Jan. 22 to sentence Hribal. The prosecution is expected to ask the judge to sentence him to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Defense attorney Pat Thomassey said Hribal likely will file an appeal in 2018 that challenges the judge's pretrial rulings.

3. Scandal takes down longtime U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy

Conservative U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy, 65, was considered a shoe-in to win a ninth term next year in the 18th Congressional District. The Upper St. Clair Republican had no Democratic challenger in 2014 or 2016.

But documents unsealed under court order in Allegheny County in October unveiled a scandal that abruptly ended the congressman's career. The documents disclosed the pro-life advocate had an affair with a married friend, Shannon Edwards, 33, of Pittsburgh, and urged her to get an abortion when they feared she was pregnant.

Murphy announced he wouldn't seek re-election but would stay on for another 15 months to complete his term, representing constituents in portions of Allegheny, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties. Two days later, he wrote his resignation letter.

Murphy reportedly was pressured to resign by Republican leaders. He was a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus and co-sponsored a GOP bill approved in the fall that bans most abortions after 20 weeks of fetal development.

Gov. Tom Wolf set a special election for March 13 to replace Murphy.

A former federal prosecutor and Marine Corps veteran, Democratic state Rep. Conor Lamb, 33, of Mt. Lebanon, and state Rep. Rick Saccone, 59, a Republican from Elizabeth Township, were nominated as candidates by their parties.

4. Police officer fatally shot; trooper dies in crash

Westmoreland County mourned two native sons killed in the line of duty in 2017 as they protected communities near their hometowns.

State Trooper Michael P. Stewart III, 26, of Unity, died July 14 when his police cruiser collided with a garbage truck in Ligonier Township.

New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw, 25, of Lower Burrell, was shot and killed Nov. 17 during a foot chase on Leishman Avenue.

Stewart, a 2008 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania, died a week from his 27th birthday. He was a graduate of the 138th cadet class of the Pennsylvania State Police and joining the Patrol Unit in Troop A in Greensburg in August 2015.

An investigation determined that the police cruiser was the at-fault vehicle, officials said, noting that a number of factors played a role in the 2:20 a.m. crash along Route 711, including the vehicle's speed, the sight distance of the roadway, and a wet roadway and fog.

State police said Stewart's passenger, Trooper Travis November, was seriously injured.

Shaw had completed about a half-year as a full-time officer and graduated in 2010 from Burrell High School. He studied criminal justice at Slippery Rock University, where he was kicker on the football team, and graduated in 2013.

Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of Natrona, was charged with murder of a law enforcement officer, first-degree murder and other offenses in Shaw's death.

More than 1,000 members of law enforcement, families and friends attended both officers' funerals.

5. Former Excela Health doctor cleared in stent case

Following a three-week civil jury trial in March, Excela Health and one of its former cardiac surgeons, Dr. Ehab Morcos, were cleared of medical malpractice claims made by a North Huntingdon man who said he was subjected to an unnecessary stent procedure in 2008.

The trial was the first of the 112 cases filed in Westmoreland County court that alleged Morcos and his partner, Dr. George Bou Samara, implanted cardiac stents into patients that were not medically necessary at the Greensburg hospital.

In early 2011, Excela sent letters to 192 patients to notify them that they may have received unnecessary stents from Morcos and Bou Samra in 2009 and 2010. The trial verdict involved cardiac procedures performed the year before that were not part of Excela's disclosure.

The trial highlighted internal disputes among the cardiac doctors in Excela's hospital network as well as claims of administrative failures in cardiac program oversight. Jurors deliberated just one hour before reaching a verdict.

Another 70 cases against Excela and the doctors are pending.

6. Redevelopment ratchets up at Monsour, Jeannette Glass sites

Two former eyesores that kept Jeannette in legal entanglements for decades — Monsour Medical Center on Route 30 and Jeannette Glass in the downtown area — underwent transformations.

Environmental remediation of the 13-acre former glass plant early in the year was followed by months of demolition, with the last standing construction coming down on Dec. 1. A $6 million redevelopment project headed by the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. is underway and could be completed by winter 2018.

By spring, a fresh piece of prime property was ready for a buyer at the site of the former Monsour Medical Center.

Colony Holdings Co. is purchasing the 6.4-acre site for $2.1 million in a deal approved in August by the Westmoreland County commissioners. Initial development plans call for a strip mall, office space and a gas station and convenience store.

City council this week approved a zoning change to allow the gas station.

The sale has not been completed.

7. Greensburg Hempfield Library push for tax gets mixed results

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library put its future in voters' hands and received a mixed response at the ballot box.

The library hoped to reverse its financial troubles with a 1-mill property tax in six communities.

Voters in Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg approved the measure, while those in Hempfield, Youngwood, New Stanton and South Greensburg rejected it.

That means the library will get an additional $115,000 a year, instead of the $716,000 it hoped for.

And Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg residents will pay an extra tax for the library, while those in surrounding communities will not.

Library officials, including newly hired Director Casey Sirochman, are trying to figure out their next step and already are considering another referendum in five years.

8. Maxwell Morton convicted in ‘selfie' murder case

A Westmoreland County jury in February convicted a Jeannette teenager of third-degree murder for shooting his 16-year-old friend after viewing evidence that he memorialized the crime by photographing himself with the lifeless body.

The prosecution had sought a first-degree murder conviction against Maxwell Morton, now 19, for shooting Ryan Mangan in his mother's Jeannette home on Feb. 4, 2015. The boys were friends and classmates in the Jeannette City School District.

Morton claimed at the weeklong trial that the shooting was an accident and that he posed for the “selfie” during his panic afterward.

During the trial, jurors saw the photograph that depicted Morton grinning in the foreground with Mangan's body slumped in a chair behind him. Morton sent the picture via the social media app Snapchat to an online gaming friend in Wisconsin, according to trial evidence.

In May, Bilik-DeFazio sentenced Morton to serve 15 to 30 years in prison.

9. Greensburg awarded state permit for marijuana dispensary

The medical marijuana industry got approval in Pennsylvania in 2017, and a dispensary is slated to open in Greensburg next year.

Keystone Integrated Care, helmed by Gibsonia resident Thomas Perko, is expected to open a dispensary on East Pittsburgh Street. It will be the company's flagship location, joined by satellite dispensaries in Cranberry and Lawrenceville.

The dispensary has received state and local approval, and Greensburg officials are welcoming the development with open arms.

Keystone Integrated Care is acquiring the vacant lot for the dispensary for free from the Westmoreland County Land Bank. The building will be eligible for the city's 10-year tax break program, which lets owners keep 25 percent of the property taxes they normally would pay.

Keystone is one of 27 companies to receive dispensary permits from the state. Two permit winners are in Allegheny County. One plans to build a dispensary in Squirrel Hill, the other in Oakland.

10. Rostraver rink named ‘Hockeyville USA'

In the year of the Pittsburgh Penguins' repeat Stanley Cup championship, hockey had another, less likely standard-bearer in Western Pennsylvania — the Rostraver Ice Garden.

Although a favorite of high school and college hockey programs, the ice rink had struggled since a snowstorm caused part of its roof to collapse on Valentine's Day 2010.

Then along came the 2017 Kraft Hockeyville USA contest . What owner Jim Murphy called a groundswell of grassroots support put the Rostraver Ice Garden over the top in the national contest, earning it more than 15 minutes of fame.

The ice rink won $150,000 in capital improvements, although it lost out on the chance to host a Penguins preseason game in September. The summer was devoted to installing new LED lighting in the arena and new flooring in the lobby, upgrading the cooling system and renovating the locker rooms. The Zamboni received a Level-Ice Laser Leveling System, designed to ensure a uniform ice cut.

Murphy hopes the Zamboni and cooling system improvements will take some of the pressure off the rink's aging compressors.

Staff writers Rich Cholodofsky, Stephen Huba, Joe Napsha, Paul Peirce, Renatta Signorini and Jacob Tierney contributed to this report.