Westmoreland

Indecent assault trial of North Huntingdon pizzeria owner to start

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 4:51 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Testimony is expected to begin Tuesday in the trial of North Huntingdon pizza shop owner accused of having improper sexual contact with his employees.

Jurors were seated on Monday to hear the case against Cesare Tiano, 64, of Monroeville, who police claim made sexual advances to seven female workers at Grande Pizza on Route 30, including at least one teenager.

Police said Tiano hugged the women in attempts to feel their breasts, slapped or grabbed them and moaned, and licked or whispered in their ears, according to the criminal complaint.

Workers also claimed Tiano solicited oral sex, offered to pay for nude photos and videos of them, attempted to kiss them and routinely made lewd comments about their bodies, according to court records.

Tiano, through his attorney Casey White, has denied the allegations. He is charged with seven counts each of indecent assault and harassment.

The trial, before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio, is expected to last about five days.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

