Westmoreland graduates 7 volunteer liaisons for abused, neglected kids
Updated 15 hours ago
Westmoreland County added to its staff of civilian advocates for abused and neglected children with the graduation of seven new volunteers on Monday.
Mandy Zalich, director of the county's Court Appointed Special Advocate program, said the volunteers will immediately begin working as liaisons between children and family court judges.
It is the 22nd class of CASA volunteers who graduated from the program since it was initiated in 2006. The new volunteers recently completed a 30-hour training course and will be assigned to serve as advocates for troubled children involved in the county's family court system.
“I'm so glad so many of your are stepping up to help protect the abused and neglected,” Zalich said.
Zalich said 72 adult volunteers in Westmoreland County now serve as court-appointed advocates who handle about 125 cases a year.