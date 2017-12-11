Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Former Hempfield church choir director wants to take back guilty plea to $42,000 theft

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 4:12 p.m.

A former church choir director who has paid more than $40,000 in restitution for money stolen from St. Paul Parish in Hempfield wants to withdraw her guilty plea, her lawyer said in court on Monday.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson said Gloria Christofano will seek to alter terms of a plea bargain finalized last year or take her case to trial.

Christofano, 50, of Penn Township, pleaded guilty in November 2016 to two misdemeanor theft counts in connection with more than $42,000 stolen eight years ago from the church's collection plates and safe, but she has not been sentenced as she and the prosecution continued to dispute the amount.

The plea last year approved by Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani called for Christofano to serve five years on probation but included a provision that the judge would consider altering the penalty once she repaid the church for the money that was taken.

According to court records, Christofano has paid more than $42,000 in restitution since last year. That money still sits in an escrow account with the clerk of courts office.

“The money has always been a dispute,” Dawson said.

In court on Monday, Dawson said he would file a formal request by the end of the month for Christofano to withdraw her guilty plea.

The judge said he would consider allowing Christofano to enter the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program for first-time, nonviolent offenders if it is approved by the district attorney's office.

The ARD program would allow Christofano to serve a probation sentence but not require her to plead guilty and enable her to eventually have her criminal record expunged.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Patterson previously refused approve Christofano for the ARD program.

“We're still negotiating, but ARD is not an offer at this time,” Patterson said.

The issue, according to Dawson, is the restitution Christofano has already paid. Dawson said he doesn't believe the prosecution can prove his client stole more than $10,000 if the case goes to trial.

Police originally claimed Christofano took about $28,000 when she was arrested in 2010. But an internal audit by the church determined the thefts exceeded $82,000.

Investigators contended Christofano broke into a church safe several times during 2009 and took money donated by parishioners. Police said there is video evidence of Christofano entering the safe and, according to court records, she admitted she took the money.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

