2 women named 2017 Volunteer of the Year

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman who works with teenage girls and another who assists people at the end of life have been named 2017 Volunteer of the Year by the Westmoreland Association of Volunteer Administrators.

Judy Woodring Schafer of Greensburg, a founding member of Angela's Angels, is the Volunteer of the Year, and Brenda Bradish of Latrobe, a volunteer for ViaQuest Hospice, is the Emerging Volunteer of the Year.

Both women will be recognized at the WAVA Holiday Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Ferrante's Lakeview in Greensburg.

Angela's Angels provides prom and special occasion wear for economically disadvantaged high school girls. Schafer oversees all aspects of the boutique, initiates alterations and assists girls with selecting apparel.

Bradish provides companionship and emotional support to hospice patients and respite for caregivers in Greensburg, Latrobe and Delmont.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.