Westmoreland

Former Mt. Pleasant cop charged with rape wants lower bail to get out of jail

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
John Andrew Brown

Updated 16 hours ago

A former Mt. Pleasant Borough police officer awaiting trial on six separate cases in which he is accused of sexual assaults and rape wants to get out of jail.

The attorneys for John Andrew Brown, 44, filed court documents Monday in Westmoreland County asking that he be granted nominal bail or released on a recognizance bond while he awaits trial.

Brown, 44, of Mt. Lebanon, was charged this year after women in Allegheny, Beaver and Erie counties came forward with allegations of rape and sexual assault. Those cases were filed about a year after investigators in Westmoreland County filed rape and assault charges in connection with allegations made by a woman last year in Donegal. The woman in that case claimed Brown identified himself as a police officer and raped and assaulted her after she rejected his sexual advances.

All six cases will be prosecuted in Westmoreland County.

Defense lawyers Valerie Veltri and Michael Machen said Brown is being held in jail on bonds totalling $425,000. He previously posted $200,000 bail and was released from custody in connection with the allegations from Donegal.

The lawyers claim that Brown, a former police officer and a Navy veteran, has close ties in the community and would not be a risk to flee the jurisdiction.

“Defendant believes and therefore avers that bail set on these cases is meant to punish him as it is excessive, especially in light of the fact that he has been out of jail and that the new cases are older than his current case,” the attorney's wrote.

Brown is scheduled to appear next month before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio for a pretrial hearing. His trial on the Donegal allegations is tentatively scheduled to begin in February.

No trial dates have been set for the other five cases.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

