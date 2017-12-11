Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Holiday celebration will offer look inside Latrobe's landmark Mozart Hall

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 6:09 p.m.
Ornate facade sports bright new paint on Dec. 7, 2017 as part of ongoing renovation of the landmark Mozart Hall, 338 Main St., Latrobe.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Ornate facade sports bright new paint on Dec. 7, 2017 as part of ongoing renovation of the landmark Mozart Hall, 338 Main St., Latrobe.

Updated 11 hours ago

Area residents who attend Friday's Miracle on Main Street celebration will have a chance to enjoy holiday fellowship and decorations while checking out remodeling under way at the city's landmark Mozart Hall.

Nonprofit Faith Forward Ministries, which owns the onion-domed building and occupies a portion of it, is working with area partner organizations to host the free event from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at 338 Main St., Latrobe.

In a first-floor area that housed a series of restaurants, visitors will walk through a “creative and festive Christmas wonderland.”

“We're putting up trees and decorating it and getting it ready,” said Joyce Sterling, administrative assistant for Faith Forward. “We've done a lot of renovation over there.”

Food and music by the band Gravel Burnout will greet attendees in a large rear dining room.

“This will be a wonderful event to show off the Mozart building and serve the community,” said Dawn Hennessey, Faith Forward executive director.

“There will be activities for the kids and some good fellowship,” said Sterling, noting the event also will serve to thank volunteers who have helped with the renovation.

In an annual tradition, Sterling said. Faith Forward members and partner groups will hit the streets of Latrobe and surrounding communities beginning at noon Thursday to distribute small gifts to passersby.

Those who would like to donate, food, cookies or small gifts for the event should call 724-539-7900.

While much remains to completely restore and occupy Mozart Hall, local contractor Old School Pro Painting recently brought bright colors back to the building's ornate facade with a new paint job.

“They did a beautiful job,” said Sterling. “It's made a big difference.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

