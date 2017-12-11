Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Norwin High School senior, 18, dies in crash

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Logan Dyson, 18, of North Irwin
Logan Dyson, 18, of North Irwin

Updated 12 hours ago

A Norwin High School senior died Saturday from injuries he sustained in a crash after a vehicle went over a hillside and overturned along Broadway Street in North Huntingdon, authorities said.

The victim, Logan Dyson, 18, of North Irwin was well-liked by his peers at Norwin and at Central Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in New Stanton, high school Principal Michael Choby said in a statement Monday.

“All members of our Norwin community are saddened by this loss,” Choby said.

The school district arranged for a counseling team to be at school for students who expressed a need during the day. Included in this team were counselors, nurses, school psychologists and the student assistance program team, Choby said.

Westmoreland City firefighters responded to the accident about 11:30 p.m. Friday. They had to use ropes to get to the vehicle after it went over an embankment.

Neither township police Lt. Rod Mahinske nor fire Chief Michael F. Doshen could be reached for comment.

Information from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner was not available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

