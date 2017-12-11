Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg honors Southwest Greensburg firefighters who saved woman from fire

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 9:36 p.m.
Greensburg Mayor Robert Bell (center) presents a proclamation honoring Southwest Greensburg firefighters Justin Schell (right) and Michael Meyer (left), surrounded by members of the Greensburg Volutneer Fire Department Monday, Dec. 11, 2017.
Updated 12 hours ago

Two Southwest Greensburg firefighters were honored by Greensburg officials Monday for saving a woman from a burning building.

The Southwest Greensburg Fire Department was called to a blaze on Euclid Avenue Sept. 13, just across the borough border in the city of Greensburg.

Resident Debra Charlesworth, 61, was found where she had collapsed on the floor near the back door of the two-story home. Two firefighters, Justin Schell and Michael Meyer, pulled Charlesworth from the house.

Charlesworth suffered major injuries, and is still in the hospital. She would have died were it not for the swift actions of her rescuers, said Greensburg Fire Chief Thomas Bell.

“We thank you for everything that you do for the city of Greensburg. You're always there when we need you,” Bell told Schell, Meyers and the other members of the Southwest Greensburg Fire Department who gathered in Greensburg City Hall Monday.

Mayor Robert Bell made a proclamation honoring Schell and Meyer for their actions at Monday's city council meeting.

“It was a pretty frantic situation,” he said. “They don't get paid a dime for this, and they go out in these kinds of situations where they could get hurt themselves.”

The fire departments in the city of Greensburg and the neighboring borough of Southwest Greensburg have always had a close working relationship, Bell said.

“They're not one of our guys, but it feels like they are one of our guys,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

