Latrobe hires former school business manager as new city secretary

Holly Peton will bring more than two decades of experience in accounting and school business management to the Latrobe municipal building Monday when she begins work as the new city secretary.

City council Tuesday approved a $45,000 salary for the Tennessee native, who resides in Greensburg. She will fill a vacancy created by the October retirement of Barbara Buck, who served the city for 20 years.

Peton, who has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in management information systems, worked as an accountant for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg and business manager at Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School in Connellsville.

Peton topped a handful of finalists for the Latrobe job, city manager Wayne Jones said. Her references “spoke very highly of her and talked about her being meticulous,” he said.

Peton said she was attracted to the Latrobe post because she likes “tighter-knit places where everybody kind of works together and everybody's in it with the same goals for the city.”

