Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe hires former school business manager as new city secretary

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
The city of Latrobe municipal building, at Jefferson and Main streets.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
The city of Latrobe municipal building, at Jefferson and Main streets.

Updated 12 hours ago

Holly Peton will bring more than two decades of experience in accounting and school business management to the Latrobe municipal building Monday when she begins work as the new city secretary.

City council Tuesday approved a $45,000 salary for the Tennessee native, who resides in Greensburg. She will fill a vacancy created by the October retirement of Barbara Buck, who served the city for 20 years.

Peton, who has a bachelor's degree in accounting and a master's degree in management information systems, worked as an accountant for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg and business manager at Geibel Catholic Junior-Senior High School in Connellsville.

Peton topped a handful of finalists for the Latrobe job, city manager Wayne Jones said. Her references “spoke very highly of her and talked about her being meticulous,” he said.

Peton said she was attracted to the Latrobe post because she likes “tighter-knit places where everybody kind of works together and everybody's in it with the same goals for the city.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.