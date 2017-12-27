Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County home sales climb, average price jumps $5K

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, 10:09 a.m.
Signs declaring homes that have been sold and that are available are visible outside a development on Hills Church Road in Export on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Signs declaring homes that have been sold and that are available are visible outside a development on Hills Church Road in Export on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

An improved economy led to an increase in home sales for Westmoreland County in 2017.

Real estate statistics showed a 3 percent uptick in the number of sales, while the average price of purchases rose by $5,000. And fewer days were needed to make sales, according to statistics from the Realtors Association of Westmoreland, Indiana and Mon Valley.

The Greensburg-based organization of more than 500 real estate agents in the region reported that growth areas in Murrysville, Penn Township and North Huntingdon continued to pace the market this year and gains are expected to continue at least through early 2018.

“The numbers show Westmoreland County is a seller's market. It was a very solid year in Westmoreland County,” said association vice president Tony Molnar-Strejcek.

Sale numbers in Westmoreland were part of a trend that saw increases throughout the region, including in Allegheny County where the strongest sale areas continued to be Plum and the Lawrenceville and Squirrel Hill neighborhoods of Pittsburgh.

“The Pittsburgh market is booming and we see that happening too in Westmoreland County. We certainly see a bright 2018 for Westmoreland County,” Molnar-Strejcek said.

Sale numbers in Hempfield, Westmoreland's largest municipality, remained stable in 2017, Molnar-Strejcek said.

Hempfield manager Andrew Walz said the township doesn't track sale numbers but that it saw a $10,000 increase in revenue generated this year from real estate transfer taxes imposed on those transactions. Through November, the transfer tax generated $595,000 for the township and Walz said he expects a similar number next year.

Those sales would help offset what has been a slow construction market, he said.

“We don't see a lot of new housing starts in the township. There's not a lot of new construction,” Walz said.

Throughout the county the number of all property sales, which includes residences, commercial and industrial properties as well as mineral rights, saw significant increases in 2017.

According to statistics from the Recorder of Deeds office, through Dec. 21 there were 12,571 new deeds filed in Westmoreland County, nearly 1,000 more than the previous year.

Molnar-Strejcek said the increased sales are a result of low interest rates and a reduction of inventory.

“People are buying homes but you have less folks putting homes on the market and those that are moving quickly,” Molnar-Strejcek said. “But that could be affected if the interests rates go higher. We could see a jump in the next two to three months.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

