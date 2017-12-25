Monsour development in Jeannette hinges on Tuesday vote

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The future of a proposed development in Jeannette is in the hands of city council.

The board will decide Tuesday whether to formally approve an amendment to a new zoning ordinance that would permit Colony Holding Co. to have a gas station at the site of the former Monsour Medical Center on Route 30.

Don Tarosky Jr., owner of Colony Holding, said the entire planned development hinges on council's approval.

“If they vote this thing down Tuesday, we probably cancel the agreement and walk,” he said. “We're optimistic we're going to move forward.”

Council went against the recommendation of the city's planning commission when it preliminarily approved the zoning amendment to the regional commercial district last week in a 3-2 vote. Council members Ron Smith and Robin Mozley opposed the change.

“I felt that was a good fit for up there on Route 30,” said Councilman Chuck Highlands. “We got a developer there working to put a substantial investment in that property.”

The group will meet again Tuesday for a final vote.

Colony Holding Co. was selected by county officials in August to buy the 6.4-acre property for $2.1 million because of the company's track record in building successful developments elsewhere. The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. finished this year a $2 million project to clear the land and prepare it for redevelopment.

The plan for “Jayhawk Commons” is a gas station and convenience store and other retail and commercial businesses. It was one of three proposals submitted to the county.

Tarosky, a Jeannette native, said he has been having discussions with six or seven “nationally known tenants.” He cited nondisclosure agreements with those potential tenants and declined to name them.

Tarosky requested the inclusion of a “service station” as a permitted use at the site. Planning commission chairman Alec Italiano said the group decided not to include that use in the original zoning plan after taking public comment.

“We felt there was a higher and better use for it,” Italiano said.

A zoning variance could be sought by a developer at a later date, he said.

That spot is a prime piece of property in a stretch of Route 30 with several other gas stations, Mozley.

“That is clearly not what the planning commission had envisioned,” she said. “I just think we could do so much better.”

Councilman Gabriel Homan said the city should take advantage of interest in the property. He did not win re-election, and his term is over at the end of the month.

“Without (the gas station), the plan falls apart,” he said. “We need to capitalize on what we have available to us.”

The county's land bank purchased the property in 2014 at a judicial sale for about $15,000 after the hospital and adjoining buildings were left vacant when the medical center was closed in 2006 after a series of failed state inspections.

The county, through its industrial development agency, used state grants and loans to demolish buildings on the site and remove asbestos and other dangerous materials to ready the property for reuse.

The sale has not been finalized.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.