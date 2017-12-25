Irwin OKs Lamp Theatre expansion plans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Lamp Theatre's plans to connect an old stainless-steel diner to the theater building on Main Street in Irwin and construct a building around the diner have been approved, but the nonprofit operating the facility needs more money to make the plans become a reality.

Irwin Council earlier this month approved the site plans from the theater's board of directors for connecting the diner to the theater and constructing a building abutting the diner as part of the overall plans for developing the courtyard adjacent to the Lamp at 222 Main St.

“We need the space for concessions. We are tight on space,” said John Cassandro, Lamp general manager and president of Irwin Council. Cassandro, who leaves council at the end of the year, abstained from voting on approving the plans.

The diner and building will be used for concession space during performances at the theater and could be the site for parties or other special events, said Cassandro.

He hopes the project can be done by next summer.

The 66-year-old diner, stripped of its kitchen and furnishings, was moved to the vacant lot adjacent to the Lamp Theatre from Station Square in Pittsburgh in April amidst much fanfare and curiosity as the former eatery was transported by truck through downtown Irwin. The Irwin Project, an economic development group, acquired the vacant diner for $100 from Forest City Realty Trust, owner of the Station Square retail and office complex. A large tarp has been placed over the diner roof to prevent further damage from leaks.

To connect the diner with the theater, a hole will have to be cut through the diner's brick wall. The diner sits on what the Lamp Theatre envisions will become a finished courtyard used by theatre patrons.

The building to be constructed behind and over the diner will be 1,230 square feet and extend 18 feet behind the diner. It will have a metal roof with vertical siding, said Lucien Bove, the borough engineer who prepared the plans for the theatre board.

“We'll try to complement the diner's exterior,” in constructing the building, Bove said.

Bove estimated that the diner renovation and construction of the building would cost approximately $90,000 to build. A fence, possibly made of wrought iron, would be used to cordon off the courtyard from the street, Bove said.

The Lamp officials envision volunteers helping with the project, like they did by providing countless hours of labor to renovate the theatre that opened in November 2015.

“We'll do it for less money,” Bove said.

Area auto dealer Casey Harper of North Huntingdon pledged $70,000 toward the courtyard project, which gave him the naming rights to the diner. He previously donated $30,000 for the Lamp renovations.

The theater board still hopes to build a performing arts center in the rear of the courtyard. That could cost about $2 million, Bove said.

In conjunction with approving the plans for the diner and building, council also gave the Lamp Theatre board another 90 days to get approval for all of the necessary permits to go ahead with the construction. The borough in September gave the theatre board 90 days to obtain all the necessary permits before it would accept the donation of the diner to the borough.

The Lamp has at least two years to construct the building, based on the current approval. Bove would not be permitted to serve as the commercial building inspector on the project because of his involvement in preparing the plans.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.