Hempfield keeps tax rate steady for 28th year

Hempfield is sticking with tradition in its 2018 budget by keeping property taxes at 3 mills for the 28th year.

The $14 million budget approved this week is up slightly from 2017's $13.8 million.

“I'm very happy with the budget for next year. We have plans to do many things, including infrastructure improvements,” said Doug Weimer, chairman of the Hempfield Board of Supervisors.

The township this week received a large infusion of expected but unbudgeted cash — about $5 million from last year's sale of the Hempfield Township Municipal Authority and the township sewer system to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County, plus $2.8 million that remained in the township authority's account when the sale was finalized.

Because the money was accepted Wednesday, the same night the 2018 budget was passed, it does not appear on the budget, township manager Andrew Walz said. Supervisors decided Wednesday to divide the money among various funds, including:

• $4.2 million into the capital fund, which is used to purchase large pieces of equipment and finance major construction projects.

• $2 million to pay for employee retirement benefits.

• $400,000 into an operating reserve account.

• $1 million into the Westmoreland Community Foundation's Hempfield Township Park Fund

The capital fund does not have a stable, reliable source of income, Walz said. The addition of $4.2 million will allow the township of about 43,000 residents to pay for major future projects.

“There's no dedicated source of revenue for our capital fund, so it's money that we've been setting aside,” Walz said. “As we've had some extra money here and there we've created that capital fund.”

Hempfield is in the midst of an assessment of all township-owned roadways, and major repair work may begin in the years to come, Walz said.

Next year, the township plans to replace its hydraulic excavator, dump truck and several other large pieces of equipment. The capital budget also calls for new picnic tables and electrical upgrades at Hempfield Park pavilions.

Supervisor-elect Rob Ritson doesn't agree with how the board is handling proceeds from the sewer sale. He asked that the money not be allocated until 2018.

“Since the 2017 revenue budget didn't include the $7.8 million this year, I think that it's pretty quick to get it and spend it all in one meeting,” he told supervisors Wednesday.

He said he plans to request the 2018 budget be reopened in January, once he joins the board, to reconsider how best to spend the money.

Ritson previously said he wants to use the money to fund a 1-mill tax cut.

In addition to the $7.8 million received up-front, the sewer sale includes a payment of $1.5 million a year for 20 years. The money will be used to pay for the township's fire bureau.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.