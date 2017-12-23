Music dream spurs Army service for Unity native

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Unity native Julia Amadee began her career as a classically trained flutist, she didn't expect it would lead her to military basic training.

Amadee, 30, is one of the newest members of the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.

The corps is a highly selective ceremonial unit. Members dress in uniforms reminiscent of those worn in the Revolutionary War and play instruments from the era at events around the country.

Amadee heard about them a few years ago from a former professor and later saw them perform live.“I was just amazed, so that's really what sparked the interest,” she said.

Amadee graduated from Greater Latrobe Area High School and studied music at Susquehanna University, then went on to get her master's degree in music and music performance at Boise State University in Idaho.

She's been an aspiring flutist since she was a child, but it took her a bit to get the hang of it, said her father, Charles Amadee.

“She started playing flute in second grade. She couldn't get a note out of it, so they let her play recorder for a couple months,” he said.

She quickly moved beyond the recorder. After college, she spent three years playing for an orchestra in Montana, but the money wasn't great. She had to work other jobs to make ends meet, her father said.

“She could have taken other opportunities outside of music, but she was insistent that she was going to make it, and she did,” he said.

Amadee first applied to the Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps in 2015.

Positions are rare and hard to get. Applicants must submit a resume. A small number of resumes are selected, and the candidates are brought in for a two-day audition process that tests every aspect of performers' skills — marching, playing music from memory, sight-reading music and standing at attention.

“We would actually stand in a room for 30 minutes, and they'd make sure you were physically able to complete it,” she said. Amadee was brought in to audition, but she briefly forgot one of the parts she had memorized. She was eliminated, but she didn't give up.

The following year, there was another opening on the corps. She tried again and was selected for an audition, and this time she made it.

The work didn't stop there. All corps members are soldiers, so Amadee had to enlist in the Army, complete basic training, then return to Fort Myer in Arlington, Va., where she underwent even more training before she could take part in performances.

She had to master the fife. It's similar to the flute, but smaller and made of wood instead of metal. Performers use open holes instead of keys to adjust the pitch.

The corps brings together people from an interesting mix of musical backgrounds, she said.

“You have people that come from the classic community, and you have people that come from the fife and drum community, which I knew nothing about,” she said.

One of her first performances was the Charlotte Thanksgiving Day Parade in North Carolina.

She said she's excited to have found a career that's meaningful and sustainable.

“It's just great to be able to make music for a living,” she said.

“It's fabulous,” her father said. “For Julia, it means so much because it just kind of validates her goal.

“It's a testament to her persistence and her perseverance. She overcame a great many obstacles to get there,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646.