New Latrobe sewage debt fee, water rates to take effect in January

Latrobe Municipal Authority water customers can expect to see restructured rates take effect in January while the authority's customers within Latrobe's city limits will start paying a new sewage debt service fee — temporarily set at $9.25 per month.

The authority announced planned rate changes in March and June, but most were delayed until January while it worked to get a new billing system in place. The new rates should be reflected in February bills, according to Ellen Keefe, who chairs the Latrobe authority board.

The water fee per thousand gallons used will drop from $3.90 to $2 for residential customers, and to $3 for all other customers. The authority will no longer charge for a minimum usage of 3,000 gallons per month, but all water customers now will be billed $12.75 monthly to cover debt service and administrative and operational costs.

A new monthly sewage debt service fee of $6.50, originally set to take effect in July, is tied to a $10 million bond issue for improvements that are meant to help prevent raw sewage from bypassing the Latrobe authority's treatment plant during heavy rains.

That fee was placed on hold when the Unity Township Municipal Authority filed a legal challenge in Westmoreland County Court — joined by additional plaintiffs Unity Township and Youngstown Borough, neighboring areas that send some sewage to the Latrobe plant.

According to documents in the case, the Latrobe authority argued it should be able to implement the debt service fee in Latrobe because the city is not a party to the suit. Judge Anthony G. Marsili has ordered that collection of the fee can begin in Latrobe.

Keefe explained Latrobe sewage customers initially will pay $9.25 per month, to make up for billing that was missed since the Unity authority filed suit. The fee will revert to $6.50 in January 2019.

Derry Township and its authority, which send sewage to the Latrobe plant, weren't part of the suit, and manager Carol Henderson noted the Derry Township Municipal Authority began collecting the debt service fee from its affected customers in September, billed retroactively for July.

“We realized (the Latrobe authority) is going to have to start paying the debt service sooner rather than later,” Henderson said.

Keefe said receipts from the debt service fees collected in Latrobe and Derry Township will be held in separate escrow accounts until the money is released for payment. The first payment on the bond is due in April, she said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.