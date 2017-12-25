Westmoreland County court reaches full staffing, with a little creativity

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge John Driscoll retired five years ago, he didn't want to stop working, so much so that Driscoll sued the state, challenging its mandatory retirement age of 70.

Although his lawsuit failed and Pennsylvania's voters eventually amended the state constitution to extend the mandatory retirement age for judges to 75, Driscoll remained retired but continued to work as a part-time senior judge, filling in where needed.

A reorganization of the county's court that will begin Jan. 2 will see Driscoll return to a full-time job, although much of his work will be without pay.

Driscoll will fill a vacancy in the county's family court division and handle a full caseload under the plan devised by court administrators and incoming President Judge Rita Hathaway.

“I do like the work,” Driscoll said last week.

Senior judges in Pennsylvania can be paid to work up to 10 days a month. Driscoll, who throughout 2017 has filled in handling criminal court matters for the county, said he will work full time and without pay after his monthly pay cap is reached to ensure the family court division is fully staffed next year.

“A senior judge working full time is pretty cost effective,” Driscoll said.

Westmoreland County's Common Pleas Court bench has operated with a series of vacancies over the last several years because of retirements, illnesses and the death of a judge.

Meanwhile, the courts were busy in 2017.

Through November, 5,591 new criminal cases were filed in the criminal court division, 3,503 in civil court and 1,955 in family court.

“The most important thing is we haven't had a full complement of judges and that was my first goal, to have a full complement,” Hathaway said.

With Driscoll sliding into one family court slot, the bench will have all 11 courtrooms filled starting next month.

Driscoll will join newly elected Judge Jim Silvis along with judges Michele Bononi and Scott Mears in the family court division.

Judge Tim Krieger will shift from family court to the criminal court division, which is also staffed by Hathaway and judges Christopher Feliciani and Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

Three judges will man the civil court division — judges Chris Scherer, Tony Marsili and Harry Smail — who will move over from family court to replace Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr., who is retiring Jan. 8.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.