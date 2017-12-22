Lives lost to drugs focus of New Year's Eve march, vigil in Greensburg
Discipleship House, a faith-based recovery program, and nonprofits Faith Forward Ministries and Courts of Praise are planning a New Year's Eve Celebration of Hope and Midnight March in Greensburg.
The Dec. 31 event will begin with a free dinner from 8 to 11 p.m. at Covenant Care Ministries, 533 Sidney St., Greensburg. Ham, pork, hot dogs and kielbasa will be provided. Guests are encouraged to bring a dessert or side dish to share and candles for the march.
Participants in the march will line up at 11 p.m. and will proceed to downtown Greensburg, stopping at Courthouse Square for a prayer circle and vigil honoring lives lost to drug overdose or addiction and offering hope for the year to come. The march will end with treats and hot chocolate or coffee across the street at Greater Things (3 W. Otterman St.), a nonprofit that serves homeless and needy people in the area.