N. Huntingdon residents must register for new emergency alert system

To register for North Huntingdon's new emergency alert system, visit the township's web page at www.township.north-huntingdon.pa.us .

North Huntingdon residents who want to receive the township's online emergency alerts about changes in weather, road conditions, accidents and other public service announcements must register on the township's website because of a change in the online alert system.

The township is replacing its existing Nixle alert system with Notify Me as it is in the process of designing and launching a new, more user-friendly website that connects the township government with the community, said Mike Turley, North Huntingdon assistant manager.

Those who want to be notified in case of public emergencies must register for the new system because North Huntingdon does not have access to the Nixle database that contains those who registered for that emergency alert system.

Residents will need to sign-up to receive future notifications through email and/or text message notifications. Signing up can easily be done from the township's web page.

North Huntingdon has been working with CivicPlus, a website developer based in Manhattan, Kan., to design and launch its new website, which Turley said it part of the effort to make township government more technologically developed.

“We want to improve our communications with the community,” Turley said.

