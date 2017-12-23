Lower Burrell police search for Norma Drive home invasion suspects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man suffered an unspecified injury when two people forced their way inside his residence in the 2600 block of Norma Drive on Friday night, Lower Burrell police said.

The brazen home invasion happened about 9 p.m.

The man's identity and medical condition weren't made public Saturday.

Police couldn't say if he was seriously injured during the robbery.

A detailed description of the two robbers hasn't been released nor have police said what was taken from the residence or if there have been similar robberies elsewhere.

Norma Drive is between Paige Street and Chester Drive. It's not far from Leechburg Road, which is the city's main thoroughfare.

Police said Saturday that the address and neighborhood aren't places where officers are routinely dispatched.

Lower Burrell detectives and Westmoreland County lab staff continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-339-4287.

Brian Bowling and Chuck Biedka are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Bowling at 724-850-1214, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.