Westmoreland

Driver in fatal Ligonier Twp crash identified

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017, 8:12 a.m.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in a one-vehicle fatal crash Saturday in Ligonier Township, according to investigators.The victim was identified by the Westmoreland County coroner at Ryan J. Lute, 28, of Cook Township. Deputy Coroner Jonathon Jenkins said in a news release that Lute was traveling south in a GMC Sierra on Route 711 near Palmer Drive at 12:18 p.m. when the truck left the road, struck multiple trees and overturned.

Lute was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.

His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head and torso.

Snyder Funeral Home in Ligonier is handling arrangements.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

