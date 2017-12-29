Westmoreland County records just 5 homicides in 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In 23 years as Westmoreland County's top prosecutor, District Attorney John Peck has learned it is impossible to anticipate the number of homicide cases his office will prosecute in a year.

“You can never tell, because that number really does fluctuate every year. And there is really no explanation for it,” Peck said.

“Some years we could have a dozen and other years maybe only four. You never really know,” said Peck, who was first elected in 1994.

Coroner Ken Bacha's office reported just five confirmed homicide cases in 2017 versus seven the year before. The office does not include homicide victims who were injured in Westmoreland and taken to hospitals in Allegheny or Washington counties.

For example, the most publicized case in Westmoreland this year is listed as a homicide in Allegheny. New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw, 25, of Lower Burrell, was fatally shot Nov. 17 during a foot chase after a traffic stop on Leishman Avenue in New Kensington, but he was pronounced dead at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison in Allegheny.

Peck will prosecute Shaw's accused killer, Rahmael Sal Holt, 29, of the Natrona neighborhood of Harrison, who is charged with murder of a law enforcement officer, murder of the first degree, illegal firearm possession and carrying a firearm without a license.

Holt was on the run for four days after Shaw's murder and was arrested by investigators Nov. 21, a day before the New Kensington rookie officer's funeral.

Among the homicide cases the coroner reported this year:

Michael V. Wilson

On April 13, Jeannette police reported Michael V. Wilson, 32, of West Mifflin was shot and killed on the 600 block of Clay Avenue in Jeannette. Westmoreland County detectives used security video from the nearby Dollar General store and four witness statements to arrest Darelle Tolbert-McGhee, 28, of Penn Hills, on homicide charges on May 16. Police say he shot Wilson with a .40-caliber handgun.

Melvin Grazetti Jr.

On July 29, state police in Belle Vernon were summoned to a home in Yukon where Melvin Grazetti Jr., 40, was fatally shot early in the morning outside a home where he once lived. The day before, Grazetti had been released from the Westmoreland County Prison, where he served 10 months on drug-related charges, and was trying to enter the Kirshner Lane home when an occupant shot him, police said.

Peck has said the state's Castle Doctrine could come to play in the case, but his office is still reviewing evidence.

“We're still waiting for some cellular telephone records with that case. It is still an open, active investigation,” Peck said.

The Castle Doctrine is a law that permits people to use deadly force when they fear for their lives or property. Peck's office and state police will have to make a determination based on the evidence whether Grazetti was making an unlawful entry into the home when he was shot at 3:40 a.m.

Devin Capasso

On Aug. 29, 15-year-old Devin Capasso was shot and killed with a stolen handgun inside a Greensburg apartment. City police and county detectives allege Andrew Braddy, 17, pointed a gun at Capasso and pulled the trigger as he was showing it off at the Main Street apartment where Braddy lived with two adults.

Braddy is awaiting trial for hom­icide, carrying a firearm without a license, theft and receiving stolen property.

Ashley Ugoletti

On Aug. 30, Ashley Ugoletti, 27, of Monongahela, was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife inside a College Avenue home in Mt. Pleasant. Borough police and county detectives said Nguyen Tran, 31, who worked at Ultra Nails in East Huntingdon, stabbed Ugoletti at his apartment and then hanged himself.

Ugliotti had worked at Blush Gentlemen's Club in Pittsburgh.

Bacha ruled the deaths a murder-suicide.

Matthew Genard

On Nov. 8, Matthew Genard, 50, of Youngwood, was found stabbed more than 20 times with his throat slashed inside a Wineman Lane home in Hempfield.

Troopers arrested four Youngwood residents — Christopher “CJ” David, 40; Michael James Covington Jr., 20; Linda Kay Quidetto, 40; and Jason Sullenberger, 40 — on charges of homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Police allege Genard was stabbed in a robbery scheme for money and drugs.

Although five deaths have been classified as homicides so far, the coroner's office could add another: Ronny Marie Cable, 34, of Vandergrift, whose body was discovered March 10.

Cable, a mother of two, disappeared from her home Feb. 16 and was last seen with two men at a nearby Walmart in Harrison.

Cable's remains were found 22 days later, buried in a grave in a remote, wooded area off Strawcutter Road in Derry Township. A forensic anthropology team from Mercyhurst University was called in to assist Bacha's staff and detectives as they worked to recover the body in the snowy woods.

County detectives and Bacha's office are still investigating, but Peck has said detectives have identified no suspects in the case.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.