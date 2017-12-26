Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County's elected officials to get small bump in pay

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 4:42 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Westmoreland County's elected officials will get small raises next year, but that bump in pay will be less than the pay hikes that all other union and nonunion workers will receive in 2018.

For elected officials, the raises will represent a cost-of-living increase of 0.8115 percent, which is about half of what they received a year ago.

Cost-of-living raises for the county's elected officials are set by changes to the consumer price index calculated by the U.S. Department of Labor for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Commissioners in the late 1990s granted all county-elected officials annual raises and enacted a plan for subsequent yearly cost-of-living increases based on the CPI. Elected officials last year saw 1.3 percent raises and while pay hikes in some years have been as high as 5 percent, in other years such as 2015 no raises were granted.

The raises mean that most elected officials will take home between $550 to $650 in additional pay in 2018.

Meanwhile, the county's 1,800 workers will see higher raises as a result of collective bargaining agreements reached with commissioners over the last several years.

Most unionized workers for the county will see raises of between 1.75 percent to 2.5 percent next year.

Commissioners last week approved pay hikes of about 1.4 percent for the nearly 400 nonunion workers on the county payroll.

Human Resources Director James Burgess said the nonunion raises include an increase of all base salaries by 0.04 percent as a means to attract new employees through higher starting wages.

The county's nearly 1,300 retirees will also see a 1.4 percent increase in pension benefits in 2018.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

