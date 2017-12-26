Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland judge delays new sentencing trial for Jennifer Daugherty killer

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, 12:24 p.m.
Melvin Knight is escorted from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2012, after being sentenced to death for the murder of Jennifer Daugherty.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Melvin Knight is escorted from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2012, after being sentenced to death for the murder of Jennifer Daugherty.
Jennifer Daugherty
Jennifer Daugherty

Updated 5 hours ago

The retrial to determine whether convicted murderer Melvin Knight lives or dies for his role in the 2010 torture slaying of a mentally challenged Mt. Pleasant woman has been delayed until April.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway late last week agreed to push back the start of Knight's sentencing trial until April.

The trial had been set to begin next month. At the request of defense attorneys Jim Robinson and Tim Dawson, the judge approved the delay.

The defense said a mental health expert who will testify on Knight's behalf is unavailable to do so in January, according to court records.

The defense contends that jurors should spare Knight's life because he has a mental condition and a low intelligence level.

Knight, 28, was condemned to death in connection with the February 2010 slaying of 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty in a Greensburg apartment. The state Supreme Court last year overturned the death sentence and ordered a new sentencing trial.

Knight, formerly of Swissvale, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and other offenses in 2012.

Westmoreland County prosecutors said Knight and his five roommates held Daugherty captive for more than two days when they beat and tortured her before killing her.

According to the prosecution, after Knight stabbed Daugherty in the heart, the group took her body — wrapped in Christmas lights and garland — stuffed it into a trash can and discarded it in a nearby school parking lot.

All six roommates were convicted in connection with Daugherty's murder, including Ricky Smyrnes, 31, the man police said was the group's ringleader.

Smyrnes, formerly of North Huntingdon, also was sentenced to death. Last week, his lawyer was given more time to file an appeal of his sentence and conviction.

Defense attorney Thomas Farrell contends in court documents that he only recently received two boxes of court records including nearly 1,500 pages of court transcripts to review.

The appeal was to be filed by Dec. 11, but Hath­away last week agreed to allow Farrell to have until mid-March to submit the detailed appeal.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

